Drugs worth €2m seized from industrial unit in west Dublin

Customs officers have seized almost €2m worth of cannabis and have arrested three men in connection to the drugs bust.

Two crates were discovered in an industrial unit in Clondalkin yesterday.

They contained approximately 98Kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €1.96 million.

Gardaí arrested three men at the scene, aged 57, 49 and 32.

They are currently being detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

A woman was also arrested after a follow-up search in Northern Ireland. Approximately half a kilogram of cocaine, with an estimated value of €35,000, was seized.

This search was in conjunction with the PSNI.

This Operation targeted Organised Crime Groups working between different jurisdictions.

This joint Operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Gardaí from the Security and Intelligence section in West Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

