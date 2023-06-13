Drugs worth €1.3milllion seized in Co Kildare as two men held
Paul Hyland
Two men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure of almost €1.3 million worth of suspected drugs and drug preparation equipment in Co Kildare.
