Drugs murder sparks revenge hit fears as son may have been the real target

Drugs feud victim Mark Lovell was shot up to 15 times by the gang who took his life.

It can be revealed that police believe the murder in Newry was the work of warring criminals bent on making money and protecting their turf.

Sources have said the 58-year-old father may not have been the original target, with the gunmen choosing to take him out as a message to his son Ebony Hughes.

“The talk is they were looking for Ebony. If he was going to be there, well and good, but anyone else would do,’’ a source said.

“That’s what you are dealing with here. They are absolutely ruthless.”

Another source close to the victim’s family said the killers wanted to take out “anybody related to us”.

“It was the loss of the life of a man who didn’t do anything on anybody. He wouldn’t harm a fly,’’ a close relative said.

“All he had was us, his wife, his mother and dogs.”

Just last month the PSNI issued an appeal to track down the murder victim’s son Ebony Hughes (36) over what they called an “incident” in Newry in May.

They did not give specifics but said it was in connection with crime in the area, with police naming the case Operation Exposure.

Long before the murder, there were several attacks linked to this bitter and now bloody feud, including an attempt on Lovell’s life in October. On that occasion, a house belonging to him in Dundalk was targeted in a shooting. Lovell, nicknamed ‘Chicken’, was hit but survived.

Fears are growing he may not be the last to die in this feud.

Police have already said the murder in Ardcarn Park in Newry at teatime on Thursday was a well-planned ambush.

Other details of the chain of events leading up to Lovell’s death have also emerged.

He was living in the house with his wife Eileen, who has also been threatened and ordered to leave Newry.

His killers were already waiting when he parked outside the bungalow at the top of a hill in the heart of an estate packed with families.

Sources have said two gunmen casually walked up to the car and opened fire.

The vehicle then rolled off and hit a nearby property, with the killers not leaving before making sure Lovell would not survive this time.

When the first shots rang out, his wife Eileen ran out of the house and was confronted by the horrific reality of what had just happened.

That was also confirmed by the findings of a post-mortem examination which was carried out yesterday.

Lovell, who pals insist was not a high-level drug dealer, was shot up to 15 times.

“Mark was close to his son Ebony, so he paid the price for standing by his son,’’ said another source.

“It won’t end here. These people are determined to get Ebony and murder him. They won’t stop until they tie him down.”

Fears that a drugs war between rival gangs in Newry and south Armagh could spiral out of control were detailed in court last week when Lovell’s daughter Whitney Hughes appeared on serious drug charges.

Accused of a raft of offences, including supplying heroin, it was heard that she allegedly “plays a small part in a larger organised crime gang”.

The 30-year-old’s address was given as the house in Newry that her dad’s killers had already scouted out.

She was refused bail after a detective detailed the threats against her members of her family and the possible risk to the defendant herself.

“Two males went to her mother’s house and told her not to come back to Newry again,’’ the officer said.

“Her father’s house was attacked in a shooting in Dundalk in October, killing his dog and striking him.

“We believe that there’s an ongoing feud in Newry and south Armagh for the supply of drugs.

“Releasing her into that, to an address that’s been identified by a rival faction, is a risk we cannot manage.”

Previous incidents in the run-up to the murder are likely to form part of the bigger investigation into the feud and the hunt to catch Lovell’s killers amid fears they could strike again.

It includes a nasty and sinister acid attack on a man in Newry seven months ago.

The victim suffered serious burns and a suspected broken arm when he was targeted by a gang.

Three months earlier, a 29-year-old man who sources said was a close pal of Ebony Hughes was lucky to survive a murder bid.

Colin ‘Collie’ McDonald was shot three times in the legs in February after being lured to an industrial estate in the city.

His would-be killers fled across the border, and the car they used was found burning in a field.

In January, McDonald, from Drumalane Road in Newry, appeared in court charged with having a gun in suspicious circumstances a month beforehand.

Opposing bail, police said the 29-year-old had “links to organised crime” and feared he would flee the jurisdiction if was to be released.

Now that Lovell has been murdered, many fear what the days, weeks and months ahead will bring.

This also includes police, who have stepped up patrols in the area amid significant fears of retaliation.

“This was a brutal and a senseless attack on a defenceless man. Those responsible have no moral compass,’’ said superintendent Norman Haslett.

“The community don’t deserve to be in this position. The last thing anyone would like to see is retribution.”

And that’s exactly what those in the community think will happen.

Another source said: “When it comes to drugs, all bets are off.

“They have taken over society and people have become desensitised to all sorts of carry-on, including murder.

“Someone else will end up dead, that’s the reality.”