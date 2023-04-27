Drugs, cash and vehicle seized in searches targeting organised crime in Limerick

Eighteen properties were searched in Limerick (PA) — © Niall Carson

Drugs, cash and goods including a car, have been seized by An Garda Síochána during searches of 18 properties in Limerick.

Drugs seized include approximately €64,600 of suspected amphetamine and nearly €90,000 of suspected cannabis.

Also recovered was €76,580 in cash, with a further €18,000 frozen in credit union accounts.

Gardaí said property seized during the searches include a BMW, an item of designer jewellery, a number of electronic goods and six shotgun cartridges.

The searches were carried out as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised criminal activity.

Three men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested and are being detained at garda stations in the Limerick region.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.