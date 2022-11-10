Drug lord Seamus Quinn lives it up in hot tub on luxury holiday to Qatar

Co Tyrone drug lord Seamus Quinn was staying in a luxury hotel soon to filled with football fans for World Cup

The Coalisland criminal has been making regular trips to Qatar in recent years but rarely posts about his sunshine holidays on social media.

But the crime boss, once described in court by a police officer as being heavily involved in the drugs trade, sent a couple of videos of himself lapping up the life of luxury last week.

In one video, the drug dealer films himself in a giant hot tub and in a second one, he shows off the stunning night-time view from his hotel.

It’s understood Seamus Quinn is no longer the major player in the drugs trade he once was but it’s understood he made tons of cash from selling drugs over the years.

Since being exposed as a criminal he’s been very secretive and is usually careful to make sure his lavish lifestyle is not splashed across social media.

But copies of his holiday videos have been widely shared and show him having the life of riley.

He says: “Well, last night’s drinking, me…(names three people who are with him) with a few beer, a few wine, look at that view, Oh my God.”

Seamus Quinn in Doha

Quin (53), spent the week in Doha where the vast majority of the 64 FIFA 2022 World Cup matches will take place in the next six weeks.

Fans from England, the USA, Argentina and Brazil amongst many more will converge on Doha for the biggest sporting event of the year which is happening in November and December for the first time to avoid the punishing summer temperatures in Qatar.

Sources said they wouldn’t be surprised if Quinn is to make another trip out to the Gulf state to take in a couple of matches during the festival of football.

“Seamus Quinn is out to Doha regularly,” said a source who said a close relative works in Doha. “He loves it out there and he’s been a few times this year already.

“He hates publicity so he’ll be annoyed he shared those videos with anyone. It’s not like him. He’s usually more careful not to show off but he must have had a few and couldn’t resist letting the world know how good he’s go it.

“Don’t be surprised if he’s booked to come out for the World Cup. Four of the five stadiums being used are in and around Doha. “

Quinn is the brother of controversial former priest Joseph Quinn who was suspended from the Catholic Church after it emerged he paid a woman, who claimed he had raped her, £45,000.

But there would be no acceptance of liability on the part of either the then priest and the alleged victim would not be allowed to speak out about her allegations, particularly to the media.

Seamus is also the brother of Declan ‘Bill’ Quinn who was killed in a hit-and-run incident by notorious criminal Anthony Quinn, the son of Stephen ‘Donkey’ Quinn, who happens to be the cousin of Seamus.

In 2014 a court awarded notorious ‘Donkey’ the paltry sum of £100 to be paid by his drug dealing cousin Seamus following a feud within the family which cost the life of “Donkey’s” other cousin Declan Quinn.

Seamus and Declan Quinn had gone to ‘Donkey’s’ home in Coalisland in 2011 with another man.

They were looking to confront ‘Donkey’s’ son Anthony over a garden shed being set alight and it was claimed they were armed with guns and hammers.

When Anthony Quinn turned up at his father’s house, having been called about the men being there, he was then chased in his car by the three men.

Soon after Anthony Quinn saw Declan Quinn on the road and killed him by driving into him at high speed. He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Seamus earned the nickname the ‘Teflon’ crime boss after he walked free from Omagh Crown Court after he was convicted of an assault which took place during a feud with another family which left a man needing 17 staples in his head.

He was handed a relatively light sentence of 60 hours community service – despite the court hearing he had already racked up 14 previous convictions.

Quinn, from Stewartstown Road Coalisland, had originally been facing charges of false imprisonment and making threats to kill but they were withdrawn by the PPS.

Two other men who were part of Quinn’s gang were handed suspended jail terms connected to the same incident in January 2012.

The court heard how the family of the victim suffered three years of intimidation after the assault as Quinn’s gang tried to get them to withdraw their statements.

A year earlier we revealed how Quinn had a string of serious charges including making threats to kill and possession of a gun dropped.

They related to a feud he was having with his notorious drug dealing cousin Stephen ‘Donkey’ Quinn.

While the more serious charges were ‘left on the books’ he was convicted of burglary and ordered to do 200 hours community service.

And he was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his millionaire cousin.

Quinn appeared in Enniskillen Magistrates Court and was convicted of impersonating an NIE employee with the intention of committing fraud.