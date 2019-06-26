Gardai are investigating a firebomb attack on a house in Drogheda - the third such incident in six days.

Drogheda hit by third firebomb attack in six days

At around 1.30am this morning the property in Rathmullen Park was petrol bombed while a number of people were inside.

A downstairs window of the house was smashed and accelerant poured inside before being set alight.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished before emergency services arrived.

A small amount of damage was caused to the front-living room.

The firebomb attack is the third in the space of seven days in Drogheda. Gardai are probing if the incident is linked to the ongoing feud in the town.

Last week two houses were targeted minutes apart just hours after a 24-year-old gang boss survived an attempt on his life in the Elmwood estate.

At 11.30pm last Thursday a house was petrol bombed in the Moneymore estate, causing extensive damage.

Just 10 minutes later another house in the estate was targeted.

In one of the houses in Moneymore, a couple and their two young children had to escape a blaze after petrol was poured into the house and set alight.

