Drogheda gang boss Owen Maguire and gangster brother Brendan hit with Cab papers

Owen Maguire is regarded as the joint head of the Price-Maguire Organised Criminal Gang which has been involved in a feud since 2018

Eamon Dillon

Gang boss Owen Maguire and his brother Brendan’s game of cat and mouse with the Criminal Assets Bureau came to an end as legal papers were deemed to have been served on them.

Judge Alex Owens said: “[the excuse that] ‘I can’t take that box’ – isn’t good enough” as he granted the order that allowed gardaí to leave a box of papers at paralysed Owen Maguire’s Drogheda home.

