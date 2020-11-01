Driver injured after rock is thrown at his window on M3 motorway

A man has been injured after the lorry he was driving was struck with what is believed to have been a rock.

The incident occurred on the M3 motorway at junction 7 at approximately 3.40pm yesterday, October 31.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of this incident of criminal damage, particularly any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage who was travelling in this area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact gardaí in Navan on 046 907 9930 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

