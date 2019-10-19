NATIONAL Slow Down Day saw almost 300 drivers caught speeding as Gardaí increased their presence on Ireland's roads in an effort to curb speeding.

Driver caught doing 181km/h on National Slow Down Day

In the 24-hour period, between 7am on Friday October 18 and the same time on the following day, 205,135 vehicles were checked for speed with 286 drivers being caught speeding.

While 2018 recorded the lowest number of road fatalities on record - 142 - the Road Safety Authority (RSA) said that "it is still 142 road deaths too many."

According to the organisation "excessive and inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in approximately one third of fatal road traffic collisions."

"The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision," they said.

"As a general rule a 1pc reduction in average speed will bring about a 4pc reduction in fatal collisions, and this is why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety."

The worst offender caught within the 24-hour period was a driver on the M1 in Lusk, Co Dublin, who was monitored travelling at 181 km/h in a 120 km/h Zone.

Another notable speeder was a driver travelling 151 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N72 Gort na gCros road in Mallow, Co Cork.

While there were a number of serious breaches of the speed limits recorded, Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau praised the almost 205,000 drivers operating within the legal speed limits.

"We would like to thank the 204,849 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits," he said.

"I would like to thank the Road Safety Authority, Go Safe and all the organisations who were involved in and supported this campaign. Drivers, please, think about the consequences of speeding, and every time you get behind the wheel, reduce your speed accordingly.”

Gardaí also released a list of the worst offenders on the day. Here's the breakdown - by county - of those caught farthest over the speed limit:

Dublin:

84 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road, Dublin 3.

79 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road, Dublin 4.

181 km/h in a 120 km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk.

81 km/h in a 60 km/h Zone on the N11 Stillorgan Road, Stillorgan.

Cork:

151 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N72 Gort na gCros, Mala.

Kilkenny:

78 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the R448 Ballyhale, Ballyhale.

113 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N25 Shanbogh Upper, New Ross.

109 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N10 Templemartin, Kilkenny.

Donegal:

115 km/h in a 80 km/h Zone on the N14 Drumnahoagh, Letterkenny.

119 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N15 Ballynacarrick, Ballintra.

93 km/h in a 80 km/h Zone on the N56 Drumark, Donegal.

89 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle, Newtowncunningham.

Wicklow:

132 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N11 Mt Kennedy Demesne, Newtownmountkennedy.

Offaly:

131 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N52 Durrow Demense, Tullamore.

Limerick:

65 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the N21 Abbeyfeale East, Abbeyfeale.

76 km/h in a 60 km/h Zone on the R527 Knock, Limerick.

116 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N69 Doon, Clarina.

90 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill, Rathkeale.

Waterford:

65 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the R683 Knockboy, Waterford.

Kildare:

64 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the R407 Castlesize, Sallins.

75 km/h in a 60 km/h Zone on the R448 Killashee, Naas.

89 km/h in a 80 km/h Zone on the R445 Curragh, Kildare.

Wexford:

63 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the Whitemill Road, Wexford.

111 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N30 Mounthanover, New Ross.

Galway:

63 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the R339 Monivea Road, Galway.

Sligo:

125 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N15 Cullagh More, Drumcliff.

110 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N4 Knoxspark, Ballisodare.

Carlow:

99 km/h in a 80 km/h Zone on the R418 Killerig.

Longford:

122 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N4 Lackan, Edgeworthstown.

93 km/h in a 80 km/h Zone on the R392 Forgney, Ballymahon.

Monaghan:

73 km/h in a 60 km/h Zone on the N54 Cornecassa, Demesne.

Tipperary:

95 km/h in a 80 km/h Zone on the R688 Ballinattin Lower, Clerihan.

110 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N24 Killaloan Lower, Clonmel.

Louth:

118 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N53 Philipstown Dundalk.

Meath:

136 km/h in a 120 km/h Zone on the M3 Bracetown, Dunboyne.

Laois:

135 km/h in a 120 km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyshaneduff Or The Derries, Ballybrittas.

89 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N77 Clonaddadoran, Portlaoise.

Online Editors