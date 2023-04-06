Dramatic footage shows gardaí seize cannabis, cars and puppies as three men arrested during Dublin raid

Gardaí in Dublin seized 16 puppies, four cars and cannabis worth €30,400 during a search operation in Ballymun on Wednesday.

The multi-agency search operation was conducted at St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun, yesterday.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with a value of €30,400; four vehicles and a trailer; a number of items of clothing, bags, a watch; and a number of tools and electrical items understood to be stolen, were all seized.

Sixteen puppies were also rescued during the operation and are currently in the care of My Lovely Horse and are receiving veterinary attention.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the course of the operation and have since been charged.

The males in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Thursday, while the male in his 30s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

The search was conducted by Gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and regular units from Ballymun and Coolock, alongside personnel from Dublin City Council and volunteers from My Lovely Horse.

Investigations are ongoing.