Double killer Frank McCann has meltdown in jail cell after learning his path to freedom may now be blocked

Changes to the parole process could be a barrier to murderer's release from prison

Esther McCann, carrying her young niece Esther, on the day of her wedding to Frank McCann.
Frank McCann in 2017. Photo: Caroline Quinn
Frank McCann is led from court after being found guilty of the 1992 murders of Esther and Jessica. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland
Esther McCann and 18-month-old Jessica were killed by Frank McCann in 1992.

Esther McCann, carrying her young niece Esther, on the day of her wedding to Frank McCann.

Esther McCann, carrying her young niece Esther, on the day of her wedding to Frank McCann.

Frank McCann in 2017. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Frank McCann in 2017. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Frank McCann is led from court after being found guilty of the 1992 murders of Esther and Jessica. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland

Frank McCann is led from court after being found guilty of the 1992 murders of Esther and Jessica. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland

Esther McCann and 18-month-old Jessica were killed by Frank McCann in 1992.

Esther McCann and 18-month-old Jessica were killed by Frank McCann in 1992.

Esther McCann, carrying her young niece Esther, on the day of her wedding to Frank McCann.

Conor Feehan

Double murderer Frank McCann had been bragging to inmates at Dublin’s Arbour Hill prison that he was about to be released following his latest parole hearing.

However, last Sunday he barricaded himself into his cell after learning that his path to freedom is not going to be as straightforward as he thought.

It is nearly 30 years since McCann set fire to his Rathfarnham house, killing his wife Esther and 18-month-old Jessica, whom they had fostered and were about to adopt.

