Double killer Colin Howell now the ‘agony aunt’ of prison as he gives inmates relationship advice

Close

Allison Morris

Colin Howell, the mastermind behind the plot to murder his wife and the husband of his then lover Hazel Stewart, currently gives relationship advice to other inmates in Maghaberry Prison.

Howell has never spoken publicly since he confessed to killing Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan, altering a crime scene to make it appear that the pair had died in a suicide pact.

He received a minimum sentence of 21 years, he was also sentenced to five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting five female patients while they were under sedation in his surgery in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

