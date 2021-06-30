Double killer Colin Howell now the ‘agony aunt’ of prison as he gives inmates relationship advice

Colin Howell, the mastermind behind the plot to murder his wife and the husband of his then lover Hazel Stewart, currently gives relationship advice to other inmates in Maghaberry Prison.

Howell has never spoken publicly since he confessed to killing Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan, altering a crime scene to make it appear that the pair had died in a suicide pact.

He received a minimum sentence of 21 years, he was also sentenced to five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting five female patients while they were under sedation in his surgery in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

A father of 10 and a member of his local Baptist church in Portadown, Co Armagh, he had been previously considered a ‘pillar of society’, until he confessed to his crimes.

Speaking to our sister publication, the Belfast Telegraph in her first interview since she was jailed ten years ago, Hazel Stewart said Howell experimented on her with drugs to see what she could remember in preparation for assaulting other patients at his dental surgery.

Howell confessed to the double murder, a secret the former couple had kept for almost 20-years, after a series of event made him believe god was punishing him.

He lost hundreds of thousands of pounds in a get-rich-quick scheme involving stolen WW2 gold in the Philippines.

Howell's eldest son Mathew died aged 22, in an accident in Russia. When he lost his grip on a stairwell and fell four floors from an apartment block onto a concrete surface below.

He was studying at St Andrews University and was on placement in St Petersburg as part of his undergraduate language course when he died.

Howell at first confessed in 1998 to his second wife Kyle Jorgensen, who agreed to keep it quiet and 11 years later, he told his local church elders what he had done.

While Hazel Stewart’s two children have stood by her, Howell’s children to his murdered wife cut off contact with their father after the truth emerged.

He is currently in Maghaberry Prison, one of Europe’s toughest jails, housing remand and sentenced male prisoners.

It is also where loyalist and republican paramilitary prisoners are held in a separated regime.

Howell has resigned himself to the fact he will serve his full 21-years.

He had offered to work for free as a dentist in the jail but this was refused by prison authorities.

As one of the few inmates with a third level education he is in demand to write letters for other prisoners and is said to have adapted to prison life carving out a niche for himself.

Sources say the man who murdered his first wife, now regularly gives out relationship advice and helps other prisoners write to their partners if they are having relationship problems.

During lockdown prisoners have been held on their wings, with limited association and all education and training classes now moved to online.

The prison was also in lockdown from any outside visitors.

In 2017 Howell was taken from the prison and questioned by by specialist officers from the PSNI’s Public Protection Unit about allegations that he had raped and sexually assaulted Hazel Stewart while she was drugged.

He admitted to drugging and having sex with his former girlfriend but said it was consensual.

Had he admitted the offences it would have added no more time to his prison sentence nor changed his sex offender register conditions.

However, prison sources say Howell now detests Stewart to such a degree that he is determined that she will not be viewed sympathetically and will serve her full sentence for the terrible secret that the couple had kept all those years.

The last picture of Howell was taken in 2018 when he was taken in handcuffs from Maghaberry to visit his father’s grave.

Flanked by four family members and prison security, Howell took part in a short service at Kernan Cemetery and sang hymns to the accompaniment of a guitar.

Prison authorities were reluctant to let him attend Samuel Howell’s funeral and instead arrangements were made for a more discreet visit some weeks later.