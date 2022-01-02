Domestic abuse incidents up again as reports rise 10pc

There was a 10pc increase in domestic abuse incidents reported to gardaí last year as violence behind closed doors continued to soar during the pandemic.

Since Covid-19 made its presence felt in Ireland in March 2019, there has been a marked increase in domestic violence as people spent forced time at home with abusive partners.

Gardaí were called to 43,500 domestic abuse incidents in 2020, a 17pc increase on the previous year.

The trend continued in 2021, with a further 10pc increase in incidents reported to gardaí compared with the previous year.

An Garda Síochána has responded to this increase in a targeted operation codenamed Faoiseamh.

As a consequence, around 4,000 criminal charges were laid for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders, up 24pc on 2019.

In addition, 7,600 new criminal charges were created in 2020 for crimes involving domestic abuse — a 24pc increase on 2019.

Over the Christmas period and into the new year, gardaí launched the latest phase of Operation Faoiseamh. This involves a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders. In addition, gardaí nationwide will continue to reach out and make contact with previous victims to provide reassurance and support and to offer the assistance of local and specialised resources.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said: “The Christmas period is an enjoyable time for the majority of citizens, but An Garda Síochána understands the fear and concern some in our community have in their own homes, which can be further heightened at this time of year.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to victims of domestic abuse. You are not alone, An Garda Síochána is here, available and willing to help you.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112. We are still here to listen, to help and to protect.”

Privately, senior gardaí say they are concerned about the continued increase in domestic violence.

“There has been a concentrated effort to tackle this massive surge in domestic abuse. It is largely women and children who are the victims,” a source said. “But the increase continues. We are heading into uncertain times, and with potential lockdowns still ahead, gardaí are worried about victims of domestic abuse being effectively locked up with their abusers yet again.”

Since Operation Faoiseamh began, gardaí have contacted or attempted to contact 42,840 victims of domestic abuse who had previously contacted them during the pandemic after being attacked in their homes.

Last week, Justice Minister Helen McEntee relaunched Still Here, the national awareness campaign on domestic abuse, to inform and reassure people that help and support continue to be available over Christmas and into the new year.

“Unfortunately, we know that home is not a safe place for all of us. I want victims of domestic and sexual abuse to know that they are not on their own, particularly at this time of year,” the minister said.

“An Garda Síochána, the Courts Service and other services, including the vital supports provided by our community and voluntary sector, are still here for you over the Christmas period.

“I am committed to doing every-thing I can to continue to inform those at risk that help and support is available.

“Finally, I want perpetrators to know there will be no let-up in our efforts to tackle domestic and sexual violence.”

Women’s Aid has also expressed concern about the impact the pandemic is having in terms of domestic violence.

At the outset of the pandemic, the charity reported that some women under threat had to hide in their cars to call for help because their partner was in constant close proximity due to lockdowns.