Dogs Trust urges Government to adopt online breeding verification system to clamp down on puppy farms

A leading animal welfare charity today urged the Department of Agriculture to establish an online verification system that would finally clamp down on unscrupulous traders and puppy farms that continue to sell dogs online for vast profits.

Becky Bristow, executive director of Dogs Trust Ireland, told the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine today that the multi-million euro trade in the online sale of dogs continues despite legislation brought in by the department to curb unscrupulous trading.

As it currently stands, anyone looking to buy a dog online has no way to trace the dog's origin, breed or background – allowing puppy farms to continue to operate in often filthy and inhumane conditions.

"There’s literally no way for the public to know where they got the dog from,” she told the committee.

She cited one website alone in which she found 400 ads for dogs for sale on Monday with an average selling price of €1,500 each.

Despite the introduction of the Dog Breeding Establishment Act 2010 requiring dog breeders to disclose their Dog Breeding Establishment (DBE) license number, this requirement is not being enforced by local authorities.

As a result, “people are conned into thinking they have bought a new pet puppy bred in a family home, as opposed to a business purposefully breeding dogs in large volumes”.

“At the moment potential new dog owners are not shown the DBE license number in the vast majority of online ads, and the majority of local authorities do not have a list of DBE’s available online,” she said.

"Covid-19 restrictions aside, this is an archaic system that only benefits unscrupulous breeders who hide behind the facade of websites, social media and classified ads.”

Dog thefts, which have exploded during the pandemic, could also be dealt with if there was “a robust traceability and verification process”, she said.

“A thief cannot resell a dog online if a rigorous procedure is in place to verify the microchip number before the advert goes live. Of course, the thief can sell the dog via other channels, but removing the increasingly large share of the market and importantly cleaning up the online marketplace so that potential dog owners are told not to use other channels, will severely stifle unscrupulous sellers.”

Ms Bristow said what is needed to combat the problem is a centralised register set up by the department “where interested parties can easily access the key information for each DBE license holder or registered seller or supplier with the department.

"This becomes a fundamental consumer rights issue. Consumers are entitled to have their rights and interests protected by law.

“This has to start with the Department of Agriculture taking responsibility,” she told the committee. “This is a game-changing thing that needs to happen. The owners of the legislation have to take the next step.”