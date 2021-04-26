| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dognappers smuggling animals to UK via Rosslare and Belfast

Bichons Frises (above), Spaniels and Pugs are among the breeds popular with dog-nappers Expand

Close

Bichons Frises (above), Spaniels and Pugs are among the breeds popular with dog-nappers

Bichons Frises (above), Spaniels and Pugs are among the breeds popular with dog-nappers

Bichons Frises (above), Spaniels and Pugs are among the breeds popular with dog-nappers

Ken Foy

Most dogs that are stolen in Ireland are being smuggled out of the country through Rosslare and Belfast ports, often concealed in vans, Garda investigations have found.

It is a crime that has spiralled nationwide since the health crisis began last year and a number of special investigations into ‘dognapping’ are ongoing across the country.

Most Watched

Privacy