Dognappers smuggling animals to UK via Rosslare and Belfast

Most dogs that are stolen in Ireland are being smuggled out of the country through Rosslare and Belfast ports, often concealed in vans, Garda investigations have found.

It is a crime that has spiralled nationwide since the health crisis began last year and a number of special investigations into ‘dognapping’ are ongoing across the country.

Officers have identified a number of organised crime gangs involved in the thefts as well as “opportunistic” low-level criminals.

The PSNI has been involved in a number of joint operations with gardaí and there have been a number of significant arrests and seizures.

Gardaí were unable to provide up-to-date figures for 2021 so far, but figures published at the end of last year revealed that there were 228 dogs stolen in 114 different incidents in 2020.

This compares with 203 dogs being stolen in 70 incidents in 2019.

“Belfast and Rosslare are the main ports being used to get the dogs out of the country and they are smuggled to the UK where they are sold in what is proving to be a very lucrative market. There are extra checks being carried out at these ports in recent months,” a senior source explained.

Earlier this month, detectives from Carlow were involved in an intelligence-led operation which led to the recovery of 16 stolen dogs during a raid on a property in Athy, Co Kildare.

The dogs recovered included Spaniels, Cockers, Springers, Cavaliers King Charleses, Bichons Frises and Pugs.

The target of the operation is a well-known criminal whose gang is suspected of being involved in a crime wave in the south east and midlands in recent years, including burglary and the theft of catalytic converters.

Investigations later established that many of the stolen dogs were owned by a person based in Co Laois.

“The ironic thing about this search operation is that gardaí were actually searching for around 20 dogs which had been stolen from an owner in Ballon, Co Carlow, in March when they received intelligence that this individual had dogs.

“However there was no trace of the Ballon dogs at the location in Athy, but 16 dogs that had been stolen in Co Laois some weeks earlier were recovered,” a senior source explained.

Gardaí are also looking to speak to a criminal who arrived in a Co Leitrim veterinary practice earlier this month with four dogs.

“It is common enough that people who steal dogs attempt to get the animals micro-chipped in their own name and this individual was trying to do this.

“The vet went to examine the dogs and the first one he looked at turned out to already have a microchip in it and it turned out the dog had been stolen some weeks earlier in Co Kerry.

“The man then just got up and left the vet with the four dogs and gardaí were notified.

“The latest intelligence is that he is currently across the border in Northern Ireland,” a senior source explained.

At a local level, gardaí have published a number of tips to help prevent dogs being stolen by both organised gangs and opportunistic criminals.

These include getting your dog microchipped if not already done; keep your dog in sight, consider installing CCTV, don’t tie up your dog; report theft immediately and buy from a trusted source.

Investigations are ongoing into a Clondalkin-based criminal gang who rammed a Garda car and threw iron bars at gardaí in a failed attempt to steal a Cocker Spaniel near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan late last month.

The Irish Independent previously revealed that officers recovered a 4x4 vehicle which was driven into a river by an organised dognapping gang who are suspected of a spate of thefts of dogs across the country in the past year.

There have been no arrests yet in the case.