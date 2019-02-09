Gardai have appealed for information about the murder of a man seven years ago today.

'Do the right thing and come forward' - appeal for information about 2012 murder of man

Andrew Allen (24) was fatally shot at his home at 26 Links View Park in Buncrana, Co Donegal in front of his partner on February 9 2012.

Gardai renewed their appeal for information about Mr Allen's death today, saying "don't delay any longer".

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Those responsible travelled to Buncrana from Derry City that evening.

"If you have any information in relation the killers Gardaí are asking you to do the right thing and come forward to assist in securing justice for Andrew.

"Many people have been arrested and questioned over the past seven years and An Garda Siochana are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation.

"If you have any information and have yet to come forward don’t delay any longer, please contact the incident room at Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or use the Confidential line 1800 666 111."

Online Editors