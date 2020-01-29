A massive investigation is underway after shots were fired at a garda patrol car this morning.

'Do not approach these males' - manhunt underway after shots fired at gardai

No one was injured in the incident which happened shortly after 8.30am in the Craanford area of north Wexford when gardai responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously as he walked on the road.

A patrol car from Gorey Garda Station was dispatched to deal with the incident and sources say that when two male officers arrived at the scene, they observed a car speeding away from the area.

Gardai followed the car and two shots were fired at them from the car’s occupants.

A number of different units including the regional armed support unit are currently at the scene of the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: "Uniform Gardaí in Gorey attempted to stop a Blue BMW 318 registration 06W1012.

"This car failed to stop for Gardaí along the Gorey to Carnew Road R725 driving erratically and dangerously.

"The driver of the car discharged 2 shots from a handgun at pursuing uniform Gardaí.

"This male is described, as 6’ tall, slim build, Long Black Jacket, Scarf over face, wearing a hat."

The car has since been found burnt out in the Banntown area.

"Gardaí are appealing for any information on the activities and location of this Blue BMW 318 06W1012 overnight and in recent days.

"Gardaí are appealing for any person driving or using the Gorey to Carnew Rd R725 between 0800 and 0900 this morning, in particular any person with dashcam video to contact Gorey Garda Station 053 9430690.

"Gardaí continue to appeal for any information on a dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar) last seen in the North Wexford / Gorey Town/ Clogh areas.

"Members of the public with information are asked to call 999. Do not approach these males or the vehicle," the spokesperson said.

Online Editors