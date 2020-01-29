A massive investigation is underway after shots were apparently fired at a garda patrol car this morning.

'Do not approach these males' - manhunt underway after shots apparently fired at garda car

No one was injured in the incident which happened at around 9am in the Craanford area of north Wexford when gardai responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously as he walked on the road.

A patrol car from Gorey Garda Station was dispatched to deal with the incident and sources say that when two male officers arrived at the scene, they observed a black car speeding away from the area.

It is understood that gardai followed the car and at least one shot was fired at them from the car’s occupants.

A number of different units including the regional armed support unit are currently at the scene of the incident.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in North Wexford are urgently looking to trace a dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar) last seen with two male occupants on board in the North Wexford / Gorey Town/ Clogh areas.

“These males may have been involved in an armed incident in Gorey earlier today.

“Members of the public with information are asked to call 999. Do not approach these males or the vehicle.”

