THE UK public has been warned not to approach an Irish criminal who has escaped from prison.

'Do not approach him, call 999 immediately' - hunt for Irish criminal who escaped UK prison

Police are hunting for Miley Connors (24) after he left HMP Channings Wood in Newton Abbot, Devon in a car this morning.

Connors, who is originally from Dublin, is currently serving an eight year sentence for burglary.

He was jailed in November last year admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said in a statement: "Anyone who sees Connors is asked not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.

"Police enquires remain ongoing to locate and arrest Connors.

"He was last seen wearing a grey sweat shirt and blue jeans or trousers. He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall and has an Irish accent.

"It’s believed that after leaving the prison, Connors fled in a vehicle which contained three other occupants. The vehicle has since been located and recovered by police.

"We would like to thank the local Public who assisted prison staff in gaining valuable details of the car quickly and those assisting Mr Connors."

Anyone who sees Connors or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact police immediately on 999 quoting log 173 of Monday 8 April.

