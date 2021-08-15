| 13.6°C Dublin

Did ‘The Monk’ just get tired of running?

While insiders debate his motives, last week’s capture of the murder suspect is a big win for gardaí 

Gerry Hutch in fancy dress in 2007 Expand
Gerry Hutch in 1999 after settling his €1.2m tax bill with the State. At a High Court hearing in 1999, a CAB officer said Hutch was suspected of leading the gang that robbed an armoured van of £1.7m in 1987 and a £3m robbery in 1995 Expand
Gerry Hutch at the funeral service for his brother Eddie on February 19, 2016 Expand
Gerry Hutch in 2005, operating his limo service with a 30ft Hummer Stretch and a 27ft Lincoln in front of Seán Mc Dermott Street church. Picture by Ray Cullen Expand
Gerry Hutch after picking up Mike Tyson at Dublin Airport in 2006. Picture by Julien Behal Expand

Ali Bracken

The arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in Spain following four months on the run came as a result of gardaí knowing where the crime boss was hiding out.

Well-placed sources told the Sunday Independent that intelligence received several weeks ago provided information linking the 58-year-old to the Costa del Sol.

Hutch was arrested in the popular resort of Fuengirola — where the Kinahan cartel once had a base — on Thursday afternoon. He had been living there for much of the past four months, it is understood.

