Did ‘The Monk’ just get tired of running?

The arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in Spain following four months on the run came as a result of gardaí knowing where the crime boss was hiding out.

Well-placed sources told the Sunday Independent that intelligence received several weeks ago provided information linking the 58-year-old to the Costa del Sol.

Hutch was arrested in the popular resort of Fuengirola — where the Kinahan cartel once had a base — on Thursday afternoon. He had been living there for much of the past four months, it is understood.

Gardaí shared this information with Spanish police, who they have been in contact with regularly since a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued in April for Hutch’s arrest.

His extradition was sought by gardaí based in Ballymun, who are investigating the murder of Kinahan lieutenant David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016. Detectives want to charge Hutch with involvement in the gun attack during a boxing tournament weigh-in.

Byrne was shot dead when a five-strong squad, including three men dressed as Emergency Response Unit members armed with AK47 assault rifles — stormed the event.

Four months ago, police authorities across Europe were asked to help find Hutch on foot of the European warrant. They had hoped the alert would lead to his arrest within days.

“Instead, we had to wait four months,” a source said. “Gerry is one of the cleverest and most cunning in the business, so it’s not that surprising to officers who know him well that it took some time.

“There has been a steady stream of intelligence about where he has been over the past four months. He moved around a bit, but he has spent a significant amount of time in Fuengirola.”

The Dubliner’s arrest took place as he walked past a restaurant, a couple of minutes after he had left the home where he had been hiding out. He was stopped by members of the Equipo de Huidos (Fugitives Squad) of the Guardia Civil’s central operations unit.

It is understood he had been under surveillance for days.

“It was not a random arrest. It was very much intelligence-led, and there had been a lot of contact between gardaí and Spanish police about Gerry Hutch in recent weeks,” a source said.

After his arrest, Hutch was put in shackles, helped into a police vehicle and taken to the headquarters of the Guardia Civil in nearby Malaga.

He is being held under the jurisdiction of Spain’s Audiencia Nacional court.

The court, which is based in Madrid, has jurisdiction over major offences including terrorism, trade crimes, drug trafficking and international crimes.

Although the court’s headquarters are in Madrid, suspects can be held at different locations while they await hearings.

However, Hutch is likely to be moved to Madrid to be held in a high-security unit before appearing in court.

Security sources who spoke with the Sunday Independent this weekend have differing opinions on whether the leader of the Hutch mob, which has been embroiled in a murderous feud with the Kinahan cartel since 2015, actually wanted to be arrested.

“He’s tired of running. He’s a man who’s almost 60 years of age. There’s a suggestion he’s confident he can beat the murder charge arising from the Regency,” said one source, who investigated Hutch over two decades.

“I’m of the belief that Gerry would not have been arrested unless he wanted to be. He’s not a one-dimensional character. He’s actually a deep thinker.

“To be arrested in Fuengirola, which was once a Kinahan base? That seems very careless of Gerry — and he’s not a careless man.”

A separate source agreed, saying: “He’s confident he can beat this charge. No one wants to stay on the run for ever. Isn’t it better to be arrested and fight the charge than be shot dead by the Kinahans?”

Four other men are currently before the courts charged in connection with the Regency attack. Hutch’s nephew, Patrick Hutch Jr, was the first to be charged with the murder of David Byrne at the weigh-in.

However, that trial collapsed in February 2019 when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) entered a nolle prosequi.

This was a consequence of the death of the lead investigator, Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, who took his life in Ballymun garda station, Dublin, on February 10, 2018.

“If Gerry is charged with murder and stands trial, it could open a can of worms again in relation to Colm Fox,” a source said.

“Some say Colm Fox is the 19th victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud. He led a thorough investigation into the Regency. Out of respect, there’s nothing else to be said about his tragic death. But some information might come out in relation to it if Gerry Hutch stands trial.”

Other gardaí maintain that while the death of Det Supt Fox presents difficulties for any potential prosecutions relating to the Regency shooting, “nothing is insurmountable”.

One thing all gardaí are in agreement about is that Hutch’s detention in Spain is a major breakthrough in the investigation. It is a big win for gardaí. Had the 58-year-old remained elusive for more than a year after the warrant was issued, it would have caused blushes among senior garda management.

It is widely expected that Hutch will fight his extradition. It could easily be several months, and possibly even longer, before he is returned to Ireland.

While he has officially been a wanted man for four months, he has effectively been on the run since shortly after the Regency shooting. His only appearance in Ireland was when he returned for the funeral of his brother, Eddie, who was one of the 18 victims of the feud.

The Hutch family patriarch has had to watch from afar as the body count rose.

The fact that the vast majority of victims have been from the Hutch side — with relatives and close personal friends gunned down — cannot have been easy.

The Hutch family has been at war with the Kinahan cartel since the drug gang murdered The Monk’s nephew, Gary, in a gangland double-cross in 2015. Since then, Gerry Hutch has lost his brother, two other nephews and two of his closest friends in the warfare.

There has not been a feud killing for over two years, but the assassination of Gerry Hutch remains the ultimate prize the cartel seeks.

“This was never a feud,” a source said. “It’s better described as an annihilation of the Hutches by the cartel. It’s David versus Goliath stuff.”

The Hutch-Kinahan conflict kicked off after Gary Hutch was shot dead on the Costa del Sol. He worked with the Kinahan gang, moving large quantities of drugs, but was accused of having turned informer for the British police.

The Monk negotiated directly with gang leader Christy Kinahan in an effort to save his nephew, going as far as to pay €200,000 to the cartel and receiving assurances Gary’s life would be spared. However, the Kinahans reneged on the deal and had Gary killed in a very public show of power and disrespect for The Monk.

“The Monk had no choice in his mind. He couldn’t lose face. A deal was done, but they double-crossed him. He couldn’t go around with his head held high,” a source said.

“Gerry Hutch is an old-school criminal. He couldn’t take it lying down. That would have been a sign of weakness. Power is everything in criminal circles, and he had to react.”

No one foresaw the audacious nature of the retaliation, which caught gardaí and the cartel off guard. The storming of the Regency Hotel was captured by press photographers, but no gardaí had been monitoring the weigh-in, despite it being known that Daniel Kinahan would be present.

That only David Byrne lost his life in the attack is described by investigators as “miraculous”.

“The heat was on so much in the aftermath of the Regency that Gerry had to go,” said one.

“He’s been back to the North a few times and once for his brother’s funeral, but he’s been in self-imposed exile since 2016. That’s a long time.

“There’s been a lot of talk all week that Daniel Kinahan must be delighted his arch-enemy is now in custody.

“I think the opposite is true. He wanted him dead, number one. Daniel’s worry should be about the case gardaí are trying to build against him. He might be the next gangster constantly looking over his shoulder.”