A shocked Kerry community will come to a standstill tomorrow as an emotional tribute is paid to murdered grandmother Miriam Burns (75) at her funeral service.

Her funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney at 2.15pm with a private cremation to follow the 4pm service.

The funeral notice said the 75-year-old was: "Devastatingly missed and infinitely loved by her children, grandchildren, sisters, brother and the whole of her extended family, friends, neighbours and the wider (Kerry) community.

Tributes have also been paid to Ms Burns online.

"She was a wonderful, glamorous lady and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her," one person wrote in the online condolence book.

"Miriam was such a beautiful lady, a real people person who had everyone's name off by heart," another wrote.

The body of Ms Burns was discovered at lunchtime on Monday in the front room of her two-storey terraced home in the Ardshanavooly estate in Killarney after neighbours had called to the property amid concerns from an overseas relative who had been unable to contact her.

The woman – hailed as “Killarney’s smiling lady” by neighbours – had been violently assaulted and an attempt had been made to strangle her.

A man in his 50s who was arrested and questioned for three days by gardaí on suspicion of the murder of the grandmother was released without charge on Thursday.

Numerous Killarney groups are expected to pay tribute at her funeral tomorrow to a woman described as kind-hearted and utterly devoted to her family and community.

Ms Burns has four children, several of whom now live abroad.

She also hails from a large and highly respected south Kerry family.

She adored travel and ­regularly visited European ­cities, often travelling to meet up with some of her ­children