Detector dog Waffle helps Revenue seize 9 million cigarettes worth €6.8m at Dublin Port

Nine million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of close to €6.8m have been seized by Revenue officials at Dublin Port this Friday.

The haul of cigarettes which were branded ‘Lambert & Butler’ would have represented a loss of more than €5.3m to the Exchequer.

Revenue officers discovered the sizable haul at Dublin Port as a result of routine profiling with the assistance of detector dog Waffle and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner this morning.

The seizure comes following a €7.35m haul in January of this year and a €7.7m seizure in July 2021.

The largest seizure of cigarettes remain a massive €32m haul in Drogheda Port eight years ago. It was at the time the largest seizure of illegal cigarettes ever in Europe.

This latest find comes as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.