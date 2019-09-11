Detectives secure 'significant' forensic evidence in Cork father-of-one murder investigation

GARDAÍ have secured "significant" forensic evidence in their investigation into the brutal murder of father-of-one Paul Jones (55).

Detectives have found fingerprint and blood trace evidence which one source indicated represents "a major breakthrough" for the investigation into the killing of Mr Jones at his Bandon Road home in Cork last week.

The blood trace evidence was obtained from a vehicle - and this is expected to prove crucial in terms of CCTV security camera footage obtained by Gardaí and relating to those arriving to and leaving from the area.

Fingerprint evidence has also been obtained from Mr Jones' home with detectives operating on the theory he knew his attackers - and may have unwittingly allowed them access to his home.

Scene: Gardaí at Bandon Road in Cork city where a man’s body was found at the weekend. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

There was no sign of forced entry to the property.

However, Gardaí continue to search for the murder weapon used with their examination of a separate property in Cork now being supported by Cork Fire Brigade units.

It is suspected that a large kitchen knife-type weapon was used in the killing.

Mr Jones died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

A man (40s) and a woman (50s) arrested on suspicion of murdering the father-of-one found continue to be questioned at separate Cork garda stations.

The scene at Bandon road, Cork city where Gardai are investigating a suspicious death.Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

The woman is being detained at Togher Garda Station while the male is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

Both were arrested before lunch on Tuesday.

Gardaí must make a decision later on whether to release or charge the duo. At least one of the duo was known to Mr Jones.

The body of Mr Jones was found at the Bandon Road property on the southside of the city on Saturday morning.

His teenage son raised the alarm after being unable to contact his father and emergency services made the discovery.

Paramedics discovered the victim with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the body was found on Saturday, Mr Jones was last seen on Tuesday of the previous week and detectives are trying to establish precisely when the fatal stabbing took place.

The remains of Mr Jones, who was originally from the Mayfield area of the city, were removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Saturday evening where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan performed a post-mortem examination.

While gardaí have said the results were not being released for operational reasons, it is understood Mr Jones suffered multiple stab wounds and the investigation was upgraded to murder.

CCTV footage in the area around the property is being reviewed while gardaí have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The last movements of Mr Jones will also be traced to determine who he came into contact with in the hours before his killing.

The Jones family have suffered a number of tragedies over recent years.

"I knew his parents fairly well and it's a tragedy for his extended family," Councillor Ted Tynan said.

He said Mr Jones's parents both died in recent years following the deaths of several of his siblings.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road and McCurtains Villas area of the city over the past six days.

They have asked motorists who may have dash-cam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

