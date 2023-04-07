| 11.4°C Dublin

Detectives recover smartphone from dangerous Kinahan prisoner after his arrest over the murder of The Monk's brother

Robin Schiller

Detectives have recovered a smartphone from a dangerous Kinahan prisoner after he was arrested over the murder of The Monk's brother.

The 43-year-old criminal was detained for questioning on Wednesday as part of an intensifying investigation into the fatal shooting of Eddie 'Neddie' Hutch (59).

