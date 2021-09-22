Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in have arrested two men in the Derry area this morning.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later, the PSNI said.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while she observed rioting in the Creggan area in April 2019.

A gunman emerged and opened fire as police came under petrol bomb attack during the New IRA-orchestrated unrest.

More to follow...



