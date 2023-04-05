Depraved jockey who attacked woman in laneway once told gardaí: ‘I’m sick in the head’

Maurice Fitzgerald was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a terrifying attack on a woman in a laneway in Dublin

A FORMER jockey jailed last week week for a predatory attack on a woman is a serial offender who previously told gardai he was “sick in the head”.

Maurice Fitzgerald was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a terrifying attack in which he gagged and bound a woman’s mouth, hands and ankles with duct tape in a laneway in Dublin last August.

The 29-year-old was caught red-handed and arrested after residents living near the scene of the crime at Meeting House Lane, Mary’s Abbey, called gardaí.

Two residents overheard the victim (26) screaming “get it off me, leave me alone” and “get away from me,” to which the depraved sex offender laughed and responded “shut up,” before dragging her out of sight.

It is just the latest time Fitzgerald has come before the courts for dangerous and predatory attacks on women.

In 2016, a court heard how Fitzgerald googled ‘girl’, ‘tape’ and ‘gagged’ on the day before attacking a student.

He had followed the student, bringing with him scissors and duct tape, after she had left a house in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

He caught her in a headlock and knocked her to the ground. Fitzgerald then put his hands around her neck and told her to put her hands in front of her, telling her that if she didn’t: “I will kill you f***ing now.”

Two passers-by came on the scene and intervened – bringing the attack to an end.

Shockingly, Fitzgerald would commit an almost identical crime just months after he was released from jail in 2021.

The once-talented jockey pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning and assaulting a woman, causing harm last August 27, 2022, at Meeting House Lane in Dublin city centre.

Maurice Fitzgerald during his time as a jockey

In CCTV footage shown to the court last Friday, Fitzgerald was seen standing over his victim as he bound her with duct tape he purchased from a store on Liffey Street earlier in the day.

The court listened in horror as they heard the woman’s screams and the sound of Fitzgerald repeatedly pulling strips of the duct tape from the roll to restrain her.

As Garda sirens began to sound in the distance, the Corkman could be seen dragging the woman underneath a parked car and as the patrol vehicle arrived on the scene, he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly detained.

The court heard gardaí were able to track his movements across Dublin on the day of the attack, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

He boarded a train in Mallow, Co. Cork with a ticket to Kilkenny but did not disembark there, instead arriving at Heuston Station in Dublin just after 1pm. Throughout the evening he visited numerous pubs in different parts of the city.

Just before 5.30pm, he visited Dealz on Liffey Street and purchased two rolls of silver duct tape and a claw hammer and a shopping bag. Following this he went to another pub where he bought a drink for a woman he was chatting to.

At 6.45pm, he went to Eurogiant on Abbey Street, where he bought a third roll of duct tape. While there he got chatting to the cashier and they exchanged details and planned to meet later in the evening.

The pair met and went to TP Smith’s pub on Jervis Street, where they had three drinks. When he left the bar to walk her to a bus stop he left behind the bag containing his weapons.

It’s at this point in the night he first encountered his victim outside The Norseman pub in Temple Bar just after 10pm.

The pair were seen on CCTV talking and chatting. They left the area together and tried to flag down a taxi on the Quays but didn’t manage to do so. Instead the pair walked back to TP Smith’s, where he retrieved his bag and went on to Mary’s Abbey and at 10.59pm the pair entered Meeting House Lane, where the offences occurred.

A doorbell camera captured them on the lane at 11.14pm, until gardaí arrived at 11.22pm.

Gardaí seized the packaging for two rolls of duct tape, one unopened duct tape, a claw hammer, and a gym bag containing clothes, Fitzgerald’s passport and two condoms.

They also seized his iPhone on which they found photos of women bound and gagged that he had downloaded online. They also found a photograph of an unknown woman that Fitzgerald had taken of an unsuspecting victim while on the Luas that day.

After being taken to the Bridewell Garda Station, he was deemed unfit to speak to Gardai and so was not interviewed until the following day. During one of these interviews he admitted: “I’m guilty out. I did whatever. I’m guilty of, dragging her across the floor. I obviously hit her.”

The victim, who suffers with chronic schizophrenia, was treated at the scene before being rushed to the Mater Hospital. Gardai said that the tape covering her mouth was so tight that they couldn’t remove it by hand and instead had to use a knife.

She was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a facility in the Midlands where she remains. She was unable to give a statement about the night to Gardai.

Noting Fitzgerald’s previous history, during sentencing at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Friday, Judge Nolan said he “had certain interests and obsessions” that “are very unhealthy and very criminal.”

While he said he hoped that he would not re-offend, he couldn’t rule it out.

“He was prepared to use force to apprehend and take a woman,” Judge Nolan added, saying that if Gardaí had not arrived when they did, “something very serious would have occurred.”

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault, while the State entered a Nolle prosequi on two charges of possession of a weapon.​

While the prosecution asked for a life sentence, Judge Nolan gave Fitzgerald 10 years with 18 months suspended. Upon release from prison he will be on probation for five years. A headline sentence of 12 to 14 years was also set.​

Maurice was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register when he was 20 years old, following an incident in 2013 where he attacked a woman who was urinating in a car park. He knocked the woman back and got on top of her, but she fought, punching and biting the Corkman until he got off her.

After pleading guilty to sexual assault he was given a four-year suspended sentence and told to pay the victim €5,000 compensation.

However, his sentence was reinstated after the sex attack on the woman in Tralee in 2015. In this attack, Fitzgerald gained the trust of a woman outside a nightclub when he was living in Kerry town while working at a nearby stud farm.

He invited the woman back to his house where he said there was a party and assured the woman that she could sleep in a spare room.

When they returned to the house there was no party and the woman went to bed fully clothed. She was then awoken by Fitzgerald who was making sexual advances towards her. ​

The victim then left the house on foot and a few kilometres down the road she was attacked by Fitzgerald after he decided to chase after her, bringing with him duct tape and scissors.

Two passers-by came to her rescue. It is only when gardai found the attacker in the bushes that the woman realised it was the same man who had sexually assaulted her earlier in the night.

He pleaded guilty to five counts, including false imprisonment, assault, sexual assault and possession of a weapon.