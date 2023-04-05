| 10.7°C Dublin

Depraved jockey who attacked woman in laneway once told gardaí: ‘I’m sick in the head’

Maurice Fitzgerald was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a terrifying attack on a woman in a laneway in Dublin

Clodagh Meaney

A FORMER jockey jailed last week week for a predatory attack on a woman is a serial offender who previously told gardai he was “sick in the head”.

Maurice Fitzgerald was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a terrifying attack in which he gagged and bound a woman’s mouth, hands and ankles with duct tape in a laneway in Dublin last August.

