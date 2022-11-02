A dental assistant who was assaulted by former model Emily Stewart at a bus stop has labelled the 26-year-old as “dangerous” and believes “she should have been sent to jail”.

Emily Stewart, who has five previous convictions for assault, including two for

assault causing harm, was given a suspended sentence this week after she pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to 25-year-old Yume Gall.

Good Samaritan Yume was punched between the eyes by Stewart when she went to her aid after hearing her screaming during the course of a confrontation with a man.

Pictures show how Yume sustained two black eyes as a result of being assaulted by the former model.

Yume had gone to Stewart's aid during a row

Yume had gone to Stewart's aid during a row

Stewart initially denied assault at the Bluebell Luas stop on the Naas Road, Dublin, at 9pm on July 20, 2021 but changed her plea to guilty as the Dublin District Court hearing was about to get under way on Tuesday.

Yume said she was surprised that Stewart was only given a suspended sentence after evidence was heard of how she has five previous convictions of assault.

“In court, they said she already has five records for assaults, but then she is given a suspended sentence. I don’t understand that,” Yume said.

“I think she should have been given [more] because I am not the first person she has hit. I am the sixth.

“Five other people were injured before me, so it’s not like she did this for the first time.

“The guy who was trying to help her in court (Stewart’s solicitor) said the court needed to see her last conviction for assault was in 2017 and now she is much better.

“But I don’t get that. For me, she is dangerous, and I was reading she assaulted a woman with a baby on a bus before.

“So, she is not someone who did this once and, because she is pleasant, she won’t do it any more.

“She did this five times already – so she should not be outside.

“She should be [in jail] because she doesn’t learn.”

Yume showed us photos of her face after Stewart had punched her between the eyes

Yume showed us photos of her face after Stewart had punched her between the eyes

Stewart – who previously dated Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s nephew, Alan – has a previous conviction dating back to March 10, 2017 when she attacked Shannon Ryan, who was travelling with her three-month-old baby on a bus outside Connolly Station, Dublin.

Stewart pulled clumps of hair from her victim’s head and left her bleeding from facial scratches.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of assault causing harm to Shannon’s mother, Sabrina Ryan, two days later, on 12 March 2017, when she bit her finger, punched her and scraped her face.

In relation to those charges, Judge Martin Nolan fully suspended a six-month sentence noting that there were “pre-existing tensions” between the two families.

Speaking about the assault at the Luas stop, for which the ex-model was given a three-month suspended sentence this week, Yume said she had been walking home with a friend when she heard Stewart screaming.

Emily Stewart had previously attacked a woman

Emily Stewart had previously attacked a woman

“When we got closer, we saw there was a car in the middle of the street and there was a man and a woman fighting,” Yume recalled.

“They were arguing and they were pushing and pulling. We went over to help her and then the guy came out of the car and told my friend to mind her own business.”

Yume said after the man got out of the vehicle, Stewart moved into the driver seat and turned the car around as if to drive away.

“I thought she was going to leave but she stopped again,” Yume said.

“She could have driven away.

“We had only gone over because she was screaming and other people, two girls, had heard it as well, and they had come over and said they were calling the guards.

“They wanted to get the registration of the car so I took my phone to try and get a picture of the number.

“But when the girl [Stewart] saw me take out my phone she started to scream again: ‘Don’t record me … don’t take my picture.’ And then she came out of the car, and I wasn’t expecting it at all, she punched me right between the eyes.

“As she was getting close, I tried to explain to her: ‘Look I’m trying to help you, I’m trying to get the registration number for the guards’ But she just punched me in the face.

“She didn’t talk. She just punched me between the eye-brows and I fell. I had two black eyes.

“But I was lucky because she didn’t punch me in the nose, so my face didn’t open. But she hit me hard. And then they both went back to the car and went to drive off.”

A short distance away, recalls Yume, the pair stopped the car again and continued their ‘disagreement’ until gardai arrived.

Stewart did not address the court on Tuesday and broke down in tears as the judge proceeded to sentence.

Yume showed photos of her face after Stewart had punched her between the eyes

Yume showed photos of her face after Stewart had punched her between the eyes

The court heard Stewart has 12 previous convictions in total, including two for assault causing harm dating back to 2017 and three less serious assaults.

Simon Donagh BL, defending, asked the judge to note his client was apologetic for the “totally inexcusable” assault. Counsel said Stewart was on methadone at the time but is now “much better” and pregnant.

He handed in two letters on her behalf and said Stewart accepted she was wrong. He asked the judge to note the time gap since her last assault in 2017.

Judge Gerard Jones told Stewart it was a totally unjust and unfair attack on a member of the public, adding, “this young lady was trying to help”.

He imposed a three-month sentence but suspended it on condition she kept the peace and did not re-offend in the next year.

Breaking the terms would result in going straight to prison, he warned.

Commenting on the court-case, Yume said she found it ‘frustrating.’

“I waited one year to go to this court because I felt it was the right thing to do. And it was frustrating to see it end like this.

“I have lived in Ireland for three years and until the assault I felt Ireland was a safe place to be. But, of course, it changed how I feel.

“People say that if you see a man and a woman fighting you should not intervene. But I don’t feel that is true, I think I did the right thing, and if it had been me in her situation, I would have wanted someone to come and help.