exclusive Dental assistant attacked by ex-model Emily Stewart says she ‘should have been jailed’

Victim speaks out as Alan Hutch's ex avoids jail after clocking up sixth assault conviction

Yume (pictured) had gone to Stewart&rsquo;s aid during a row Expand

Patrick O'Connell

A dental assistant who was assaulted by former model Emily Stewart at a bus stop has labelled the 26-year-old as “dangerous” and believes “she should have been sent to jail”.

Emily Stewart, who has five previous convictions for assault, including two for
assault causing harm, was given a suspended sentence this week after she pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to 25-year-old Yume Gall.

