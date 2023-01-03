Delivery rider assaulted and has motorbike stolen by gang of youths on scrambler bikes

A food delivery rider is recovering from an ordeal in which he was assaulted by a group of youths on scrambler bikes who then stole his motorbike.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the hijacking incident at Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght, on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

The man had been carrying out food deliveries in the area at around 3.10pm on Sunday when he was forced from his motorcycle by a group of male youths on scrambler bikes.

He was assaulted by the group before one of the youths drove away from the scene on his motorcycle.

The motorcycle was later recovered by Gardaí, having been abandoned on the N81.

The injured man is continuing to recover from the incident and has received medical treatment for his injures.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from Cheeverstown Road or surrounding areas at the time to make contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.