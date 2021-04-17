Delay in second dose of HPV vaccine leaves thousands at risk

Thousands of secondary school students who have not received their second dose of the HPV vaccination due to delays in the roll-out of the programme are still at risk of contracting the potentially deadly virus if they are sexually active.

The HSE has confirmed that delays in administering the second dose of the HPV vaccine to secondary students due to the pandemic means those who had their first jab will still not be fully protected from contracting the sexually-transmitted virus until they get their second dose.

While there is some medical literature suggesting that one dose can provide some protection, the HSE confirmed that a second dose is needed to give full protection from the virus.

"Data are not available on the efficacy of one dose. Efficacy studies to date are based on a two or three dose vaccination course, “ a spokesperson for the HSE told the Irish Independent.

But for parents of teenagers who may be sexually active or for those teens who erroneously believe they are protected from the cancer-causing virus after getting their first jab, the delayed roll-out of the programme is “deeply disturbing”, according to the head of the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP).

“It’s certainly concerning and we need to see a roadmap (of the vaccine rollout), “ said NPCPP President Mai Fanning.

The delay in rolling out the second dose ignited a flurry of angst among parents who took to Twitter this week to vent their frustration.

The father of a 15-year-old student in Co Meath said he received a letter from his daughter’s school informing him that the second round of the jab scheduled for next week was cancelled after staff were “redeployed due to Covid,” but no dates have been set.

The HPV school vaccination programme has been running since 2010 and is administered in two doses. The first dose is usually given in September and the second in February to protect girls from cervical, vulvar and other cancers and to protect boys from cancers of the head, neck, penis and anus.

The father said he is still in the dark over when his daughter will be fully vaccinated. “We’re getting silence. I’ve a concern for my daughter and that this will get diluted with everything going on with Covid.”

The HSE, meanwhile, moved to reassure parents that the second dose doesn’t need to be given within a specific timeframe. However, it conceded that the vaccination is only effective after the second dose.

“School closures and the redeployment of school vaccination teams to Covid-19 vaccine roll-out have interrupted school vaccination programmes. In September 2020, many schools were unable to facilitate our teams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. School teams facilitated as many students as possible, both in schools where vaccinations were permitted, and in clinics outside of schools where possible. A very limited number of school teams have been able to restart clinics for school vaccinations. As the programme ison-going, uptake information is not available.”

