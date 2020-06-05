| 13.1°C Dublin

Death threats, car chase and claims of a 'turncoat' spy as Hutch gang implodes

  • Man (23) warned of threat to life over links to cartel ‘lookout’

  • Bizarre chase after Hutch drives car at childhood pals

Pic shows: Nathan Coakley Hutch and Nikita Murtagh Expand

Pic shows: Nathan Coakley Hutch and Nikita Murtagh

Ken Foy

A number of one-time close pals in the Hutch gang have turned on each other - leading to death threats, chaotic scenes and GIM forms being issued.

Armed gardai are monitoring a tense situation in the north inner city which indicates that the Hutch mob is in turmoil.

At the centre of the simmering tensions is Nathan Coakley Hutch (26) - a violent criminal who is a nephew of exiled leader Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.