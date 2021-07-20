Dealers texting addicts ‘around the clock’ offering drugs as crack cocaine takes hold in Dublin

Vulnerable communities in Dublin are dealing with “open air drug markets”, free samples shoved through letter boxes, and texts from dealers “around the clock”, a hard-hitting TV investigation of the city’s crack cocaine problem has revealed.

Over several weeks, RTÉ Investigates monitored a number of locations in the north Dublin suburb of Ballymun, where the programme found drugs were openly being sold on the streets, in parks and housing estates.

The programme makers filmed exchanges between dealers and users, and spoke to those hooked on the highly addictive and potent drug.

“On one afternoon alone over a four hour period, there were 42 deals done,” journalist Fran McNulty said.

“It really is beginning to become a problem in the area. Parts of Ballymun are like an open-air drug market, all day long in broad daylight. It has led to huge fear in the community.”

Clips from tonight’s programme show dealers speaking about “bowls of rock”, “brown” and “white”, referencing heroin and crack cocaine, two drugs which “tend to go hand in hand for chronic drug users”, according to Mr McNulty.

Ballymun became the focus of the investigation because the Health Research Board (HRB) describes the crack use there as "acute".

One in three people being treated for cocaine addiction in Ballymun are on crack cocaine – higher than in any other part of Dublin.

Dr Anne Marie Carew, research officer for the Health Research Board, told the programme that between 2014 and 2020, there has been a 400pc increase in the numbers seeking treatment for crack cocaine addiction, from a low base of approximately 84 cases seven years ago. These figures only reflect those users who come forward for treatment, so the real scale of the problem is suspected to be much worse.

The area still bears the scars of the heroin epidemic of the 1980s. A large number of people remain on methadone, a heroin replacement treatment, several decades after coming off heroin.

It remains the community with the highest level of people with opiate addiction in the country, 10 times the national average.

“There are quite a number of vulnerable people there, with many people on methadone, and crack is really pushed hard on them by dealers because they know that they are susceptible to it, and therefore they’re targeting them,” Mr McNulty told Morning Ireland ahead of the programme’s broadcast tonight.

“As we show tonight, they’re targeting them not only by stuffing product through front doors but texting them round the clock telling them where drugs are available and when they are available,” he added.

One crack user said the aggressive sales approach makes it virtually impossible to stay clean.

"Even if you tell yourself you are going to get clean, the next morning you are woken by at least 10 text messages from different drug dealers telling you they have the best crack around," they said.

The surge in crack in the area led the local Drugs Task Force to commission a report to, "tackle the underlying causes of addiction and crime and to tackle open drug dealing".

It's author, Ballymun resident and former Lord Mayor of Dublin Andrew Montague, concludes in the report, entitled Ballymun — a Brighter Future, that "open drug dealing is happening on a scale that is seen in very few other communities".

In a statement, An Garda Síochana said, there are currently 31 members of the force assigned to the to the Divisional Drugs Unit in the North Dublin Area, almost 10pc of the Drug Unit Gardaí in the country. They also point out that they do not have any blanket or general powers of stop and search.

Former undercover drugs Garda Sheelagh Brady is also interviewed in the Prime Time episode, to explain what is going on below the surface of the dealings captured on camera. She says that solving the problem goes beyond deploying more police to the area.

“It’s not just about policing, it’s about breaking a cycle. 30 or 40 years after the heroin epidemic here we are again with another problem in Ballymun,” she said.

“If we constantly see it as a policing problem, something that we can destroy or get rid of, in actual fact it will just move on, and that’s why we are seeing the rise in crack cocaine in communities that were devastated with heroin in the 80s and 90s, because the underlying problems haven’t been addressed.

“If the previous epidemics re anything to teach us, is this is not going to go away fast unless we decide that today enough is enough. We’re creating a bigger problem not only for these communities but for society as a whole,” she added.

RTÉ Investigates: Crack and the Community airs on Prime Time at 9:35pm on RTÉ One on Tuesday and on the RTÉ Player.