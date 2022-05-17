Daughter who tried to cover up her mother Patricia O’Connor’s murder is freed from jail after 23 months

Louise O’Connor is seen going into a social welfare office after her release from prison

A woman who tried to cover up the murder of her own mother has walked free from prison - but still won't explain why she lied for the killer who bludgeoned and dismembered her mother.

Exclusive pictures show cover-up plotter Louise O'Connor being driven from the Mountjoy Prison complex on last week after spending 23 months in prison for her failed efforts to conceal mum Patricia's murder.

A short time later, the 43-year-old was approached as she exited the social welfare office on Cumberland Street and asked her to finally reveal 'the full truth' about her mother’s killing.

But she refused to answer questions or explain why she sought to shield her then boyfriend, Kieran Greene, from justice.

Instead, questions were met with silence before O'Connor hopped back into the same car that had collected her from the prison and was driven away.

She has since been provided with accommodation under a scheme set up for newly-released prisoners.

Ms O’Connor is the third member of the O'Connor family to have been released from prison having served a sentence for covering up one of the most grisly killings in the history of the State.

Greene battered retired hospital cleaner Patricia to death with a child's hurley in a "sustained attack" in the bathroom of the family home at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, 2017.

He buried the grandmother-of-seven's body in a shallow grave in a cornfield in Co Wexford, but later dug it up, dismembered it with a hacksaw and scattered the remains in the Wicklow mountains.

His seven-week trial heard Patricia's body was cut into 15 parts that were found at nine locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, 2017.

Former deputy State pathologist Dr Michael Curtis gave evidence that Patricia O'Connor's head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

After the murder, Louise and her own daughter Stephanie claimed Patricia had stormed out of the house following an argument.

Stephanie even dressed up as her dead grandmother leaving the house later that night, to be captured on a neighbour's CCTV to bolster this claim.

The court heard the plan was "hatched" with Louise, who agreed to it.

Patricia's husband Gus O'Connor knew his wife was dead but later went to gardaí to falsely report she was missing.

Meanwhile, Louise's former partner Keith Johnston, Stephanie's father, went shopping with Greene to help him select tools that were later used by Greene to dismember the body.

All four - Louise, Stephanie, Gus and Keith Johnston - were later convicted of impeding Greene's prosecution, while Greene was convicted of murder.

At their sentencing, Judge Paul McDermott described what they had done as "simply appalling."

The reaction and response of the four accused to the killing was "dreadful," he said.

Patricia's body was disposed of in a very short period of time and "no effort was made to obtain the assistance of the gardaí or emergency services."

In a very short space of time, the efforts to conceal the crime became "ever more elaborate."

The remains were dismembered by Greene and found with "shock and horror" by unsuspecting members of the public, the judge said.

The object of the exercise was to ensure that her body was never found, or if found, that the murderer was never prosecuted.

Patricia had worked hard all her life for her children and grandchildren and her death had been "devastating and heart-breaking" for her family, the judge continued.

She was a person who "had a life and a future until it was ended by the murder committed by Kieran Greene."

The "ruse" Louise and Stephanie took part in was to create the impression that Patricia was a missing person.

Their lies created a "cover story" for Greene and they maintained it even after the emergence of the "horrible details" of how Patricia had been disinterred and dismembered, the judge said.

As Patricia's daughter and granddaughter "their reactions to what was done to her were shocking and callous, a fact that was compounded by the close family connections."

Louise bore a greater degree of culpability and responsibility than her daughter because of her dominant position in the household.

While the dismemberment of the body was not part of the case against them, their behaviour allowed Greene to continue to take whatever steps he felt appropriate to avoid detection, Judge McDermott said.

The judge noted that Louise and Stephanie had accepted the jury's verdict since their convictions but he said he was not satisfied that either of them had told the full truth of what happened that night.

Patricia O'Connor had been described by her son Richard as a hard-working "straight talker" who had opened up her home to her family and, Judge McDermott said, he was not satisfied that her personality or any tensions in the house due to overcrowding were mitigating features.

Paying tribute to Patricia O'Connor after the sentencing, son Richard described her as "a kind, loving person; a mother, a sister and a grandmother with many years left to live that were so cruelly taken from her."

Gus O'Connor was the first participant in the failed cover-up plot to be released from prison. He later inherited the murder house, as Patricia's next-of-kin, and sold it for €350,000. Gus died earlier this year.

Daughter Louise was excluded from his death notice.

Gus was pictured with the couple's son Richard prior to his death with Richard saying his father had “paid for his lies”.

Stephanie O'Connor, now 24, was released from prison in February of 2021 after serving eight months of her 18-month sentence.

Kieran Greene remains behind bars for Patricia's murder and is unlikely to be freed prior to 2040.