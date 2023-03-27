| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Daughter of Bobby Ryan hopes his killer will stay jailed after Graham Dwyer appeal fails

Michelle Ryan speaks of concerns after court appeal decision

Murderer Patrick Quirke Expand
&lsquo;Mr Moonlight&rsquo; Bobby Ryan Expand
Michelle Ryan says the ruling in the case of Graham Dwyer over the murder of Elaine O&rsquo;Hara gives her hope that the search which resulted in Patrick Quirke&rsquo;s conviction will stand Expand
Elaine O'Hara whose body was found in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains Expand
Graham Dwyer outside the Family courts ,Phoenix house, Smithfield, Dublin Expand
Gardai conduct a search Expand

Close

Murderer Patrick Quirke

Murderer Patrick Quirke

&lsquo;Mr Moonlight&rsquo; Bobby Ryan

‘Mr Moonlight’ Bobby Ryan

Michelle Ryan says the ruling in the case of Graham Dwyer over the murder of Elaine O&rsquo;Hara gives her hope that the search which resulted in Patrick Quirke&rsquo;s conviction will stand

Michelle Ryan says the ruling in the case of Graham Dwyer over the murder of Elaine O’Hara gives her hope that the search which resulted in Patrick Quirke’s conviction will stand

Elaine O'Hara whose body was found in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains

Elaine O'Hara whose body was found in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains

Graham Dwyer outside the Family courts ,Phoenix house, Smithfield, Dublin

Graham Dwyer outside the Family courts ,Phoenix house, Smithfield, Dublin

Gardai conduct a search

Gardai conduct a search

/

Murderer Patrick Quirke

Patrick O'Connell

Murder victim Bobby Ryan’s daughter says the judgment refusing Graham Dwyer’s appeal for the murder of Elaine O’Hara has given her ‘fresh hope’ her father’s killer will be kept behind bars.

Michelle Ryan was left devastated last Monday after the Supreme Court ruled the seizure by gardaí of a computer from the home of love triangle killer Patrick Quirke (54) was unlawful.

Most Watched

Privacy