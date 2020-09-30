‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan won’t be worried about a charge of passport fraud, but the net is closing in on the cartel he built

THE Dapper Don, Christy Kinahan, won’t be losing any sleep over the decision by the Spanish authorities to charge him with passport fraud.

The 63-year-old, who handed over control of his crime cartel to his son and protégé Daniel, will no doubt view this relatively minor charge as nothing more than an irritant – a mere petty offence that his lawyers will easily swat away without any prison time involved.

The decision to charge Kinahan snr and four others with handling false passports and other, relatively minor offences, represents the culmination of a decade-long investigation, Operation Shovel, which was launched amid much fanfare by the Spanish police in 2010.

Initially Kinahan snr, his two sons and long-time partner in crime, John Cunningham, were among more than 30 individuals arrested and formally placed under investigation for trafficking in drugs and firearms, and a string of murders committed by their henchmen on the Costa del Sol.

The three Kinahans, who were considered the leaders of the cartel, were held on remand in prison for six months but were subsequently released as the investigation continued.

After that, Kinahan snr returned to Belgium to finish the remainder of a prison sentence for money laundering.

But four years later the Spanish drugs and weapons investigation was dropped. It was, however, refocused on the equally serious charges of money laundering and membership of an organised crime gang.

The fruitless investigations were stepped up after the deadly Kinahan/Hutch feud kicked off following the murder of Gary Hutch and an assassination attempt on his uncle, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. These incidents led to the terrifying Regency Hotel attack in February 2016.

So far there have been 18 feud-related murders, 16 of which were carried out on the orders of Daniel Kinahan and his mob.

This is a fact acknowledged by the Special Criminal Court, which found that the cartel was responsible for execution-style murders associated with feuds and the trafficking of guns and drugs on an international scale.

But despite his claims to have retired from “the business”, the Dapper Don has as much blood on his hands as there is on his son Daniel’s, whom he nurtured and groomed from a young age.

Christy, who started life as a con man and fraudster, showed his boy the ropes as he built one of the biggest crime gangs in Europe. Moulding his heir, he involved Daniel in the organisation of murders from an early age.

Today’s revelation that the Spanish prosecutors have decided there is insufficient evidence to pursue either money-laundering or gang-membership charges against Christy Kinahan, his sons or any of their associates will be greeted as a major victory by the criminals.

However, in a written ruling the Spanish court pointed out that there was “reasonable grounds” to suspect that they were part of a gang specialising in profiting from drugs and weapons trafficking.

When it comes to depriving bad guys of their liberty, suspicions are not worth the paper they’re written on.

Daniel Kinahan will no doubt attempt to use the Spanish decision to resurrect his so-far unsuccessful efforts to become one of the most powerful figures in world boxing.

Just like his father has done in the past, Daniel has tried to paint himself as the victim of a concerted campaign of vilification by the Irish media, claiming he has suffered “distress” as a result.

The fact that only five people are to face minor charges is a disappointing result for Spanish investigators after ten years of work.

Two Kinahan associates, Robert Edward Phillips and James Gregory Naughton, have also been charged with passport fraud, while the Dapper Don’s long-time bagman, Jasvinder Singh Kamoo, is charged with using fake number plates on a car.

Daniel Kinahan’s close confidant, convicted armed robber Ross Browning, is the fifth member of the cartel to be charged, with the unlawful possession of a weapon.

Spanish legal sources have told Independent.ie that Christy Kinahan, who lives in Dubai with his sons and associates, is unlikely to serve time in prison as his lawyers there can seek a plea bargain.

But as Kinahan and his clan celebrate their good fortune in their desert bolthole, beyond the reach of extradition warrants, it is no more than a pyrrhic victory as the net continues to tighten around them from all angles.

Most of the cartel’s main players are now behind bars in the UK and Ireland, and the Irish Government has also begun to mount diplomatic efforts to convince the UAE authorities that they are harbouring a major organised crime group.

For Christy Kinahan and his sons, their safe haven from justice has become something of a prison because they are extremely vulnerable if they travel to any country which has extradition agreements with Ireland and the EU.

Now that the cartel’s army of criminals has been seriously depleted, there is also the risk that Gerry Hutch and his associates will be watching for their moment to exact revenge.

Being charged with passport fraud is the least of Christy Kinahan’s problems right now – he has plenty of other matters to keep him awake at night.