‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan won’t be worried about a charge of passport fraud, but the net is closing in on the cartel he built

Paul Williams

Ruthless gangsters may view Dubai as a safe haven but, in reality, it is a prison and they live in fear of extradition

THE Dapper Don, Christy Kinahan, won’t be losing any sleep over the decision by the Spanish authorities to charge him with passport fraud.

The 63-year-old, who handed over control of his crime cartel to his son and protégé Daniel, will no doubt view this relatively minor charge as nothing more than an irritant – a mere petty offence that his lawyers will easily swat away without any prison time involved.

The decision to charge Kinahan snr and four others with handling false passports and other, relatively minor offences, represents the culmination of a decade-long investigation, Operation Shovel, which was launched amid much fanfare by the Spanish police in 2010.

