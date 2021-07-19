Daniel O’Donnell super-fan Molly Sloyan back partying on the Costa after jail time for cocaine smuggling plot

Molly having fun in Costa del Sol with her friends

Daniel O'Donell super-fan Molly Sloyan is enjoying the party life again on the Costa del Sol after completing her sentence for her role in a plot to smuggle cocaine into Ireland.

The Cork woman was one of five people convicted in 2018 for a sophisticated plan to extract cocaine from fabric material imported from Brazil.

Originally sentenced to ten years, her term was reduced on appeal to five years with 18 months suspended and she was given temporary release in October 2019.

Now, no longer under the supervision of the prison authorities, Sloyan recently updated her social media page to say she is living in Benidorm, Spain.

One series of photos, posted last week from the holiday resort of Torrevieja, is captioned by a pal 'Friday night was party night' as she smiles for the camera.

Sloyan had originally met her then boyfriend Sean McManus, who was seen as the ringleader of the plot to smuggle the €70,000 worth of cocaine from South America, in Benidorm.

Shortly after she walked free from prison in 2019 she told the Sunday World it was "the worst mistake I've ever made."

"I am sorry for all the pain I caused," a tearful Molly said at the time.

"I'm sorry for the shame I've brought on my family. Especially the pain this has caused to my mum. This has nothing to do with her. It's my problem. This was my fault. I done it. I held my hands up [at] once. I don't want my mum to have to go through all of this again."

This week, it also emerged that while she was still on temporary release in December 2019 she posed for a photo with rogue garda Jimell Henry and her convicted drug dealer boyfriend Rob McGowan.

Henry had served time for passing on information to a crime gang and using false prescriptions to obtain drugs.

Before her 2017 drugs bust, Molly had featured in a viral video when her appalled reaction to impersonator Mario Rosenstock singing as her idol Daniel O'Donnell was caught on video.

Expand Close Daniel O'Donnell with superfan Molly Sloyan. Picture: Don Macmonagle / Facebook

Whatsapp Daniel O'Donnell with superfan Molly Sloyan. Picture: Don Macmonagle

The blonde previously posed in revealing photos as part of plan to launch a career as a glamour model before the botched drug smuggling bid.

Molly had left Ireland for Spain where she met McManus after the break-up of a long-term relationship, Sunday World sources previously revealed.

McManus had been singled out as the ringleader in the drug smuggling operation during court proceedings and was handed a 12-year sentence.

Last month, however, his jail term was quashed and sent back to the circuit court for re-sentencing, although his conviction stayed in place.

The High Court struck down the 12-year stretch after finding a section of anti-drug trafficking legislation to be unconstitutional.

The Sunday World previously revealed how he was arrested in Cavan in 2002 over the sale and supply of cocaine and cannabis but wasn't sentenced until 2009 when he returned from Venezuela.

Although he was jailed for six years, he was given temporary release early in his sentence to allow him to get medical treatment for a serious health problem. He later moved to Benidorm where he met Molly Sloyan.

Molly's former employer in the resort travelled to her criminal trial to give a character reference on her behalf, describing her as honest, trustworthy and a hard worker.

"Molly contacted me when she was arrested to tell me what happened. I had become a family friend and I was shocked," he said. "I met her a few times after I closed my business and she seemed infatuated with her new boyfriend. She was like a 16-year-old and seemed to be in love with him."

The drug smuggling plan fell apart when she, McManus and father and son duo William and Dean Gilsenan were arrested.

They were caught red-handed as they used a chemical to extract the drug.

A video with instructions on how to remove the drug from the fabric using a solvent was sent to her phone by McManus.

Molly would admit to gardaí that she had returned to Ireland and rented the house in Bantry, hired a car, bought the chemicals and had set up the drug operation.

Judge Seán O'Donnabhain said at her sentence hearing she played "a significant role in the organising and setting up of the operation at this end".