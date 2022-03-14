Daniel Kinahan's exclusive podcast interview pulled due to 'legal issues'

An upcoming “world exclusive” podcast interview with Daniel Kinahan has been pulled due to legal concerns.

The 44-year-old sat down with Scottish comedian James English for a three-hour interview in Dubai recently, and the episode was due to premiere on the host’s Anything Goes With James English podcast this week.

But host English, whose ex-girlfriend is Kerry Katona, announced on Monday that the interview, set to be released on St Patrick’s Day, has been scrapped while he receives legal advice.

In a short video posted to his YouTube channel, English said that he's “sad to inform” fans that they will no longer get to watch the “powerful” interview.

“Hello everyone, this is an update on the Daniel Kinahan podcast, the three-hour world exclusive with one of the most powerful men in boxing that was due to be released on St Paddy’s Day,” he began.

“I’m sad to inform that it has now been pulled as I’ve been dealing with some legal issues and after getting some legal advice, I’ve been told not to show this interview.

“It’s a blatant attack on my freedom of speech and Daniel’s as the three-hour interview was very powerful, where you get to hear Daniel tell his side of the story.

“I’m hopeful that we can get this interview out in the future, but right now it’s out of my hands and into the lawyer’s hands.”

Mr English said that in the four years that he’s been working on his podcast, he’s never come across legal issues this serious.

“I guess when you’re dealing with high calibre guests, you’re going to come up against these problems. It’s just something I need to deal with,” he said.

“I’m sorry people as I know how big this interview was. I know how many people are waiting to see it. You can tell by the reaction of it coming on, how big it was going to be but for now, we just have to wait.

“So again, sorry everyone, but I’ll you informed over the next few days what the next steps will be and speak to you soon.”

A trailer for the now-postponed podcast teased that Kinahan would describe how he narrowly avoided being shot in the Regency Hotel attack in 2016.