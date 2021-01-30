Daniel Kinahan statement five years on from the Regency Hotel attack

The target of the Regency Hotel attack, Daniel Kinahan, has suggested he will never return to Ireland.

On the fifth anniversary of one of the most dramatic murders in Irish gangland history, Kinahan has indicated he cannot leave his new base in the Middle East.

The 43-year-old has issued a lengthy statement to the Irish Independent in which he claims to be “a legitimate and respected businessman” working in the boxing world.

“Daniel is incapable of receiving a fair trial, not just in Ireland but elsewhere in the world due to the barrage of media accusations and coverage,” the statement says.

Members of the Gardaí outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin following the fatal shooting of David Byrne

Members of the Gardaí outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin following the fatal shooting of David Byrne

Gardaí insist he is the leader of a ruthless criminal organisation and say they are building a case against him in relation to his alleged role in organised crime and murders.

But Kinahan remains in Dubai out of the reach of our law enforcement agencies.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been in communication with authorities in the United Arab Emirates about Kinahan’s presence there.

Although he has been named in the High Court as the leader of an international drugs cartel, Kinahan claims the statements made in court were “wholly untrue and unsupported by any evidence”.

Gardaí believe he has made millions of euro through drug dealing and he has been the target of police operations in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, the Middle East and South America.

In the Dáil last year, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “taken aback” to hear of Kinahan’s involvement in a major boxing match headlined by Tyson Fury.

Mr Varadkar urged sports organisations and the media to “have nothing to do with” the fight.

It is now five years since images of armed men dressed as gardaí storming a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in north Dublin shocked the country.

While Kinahan escaped what was a third attempt on his life, his close associate and friend David Byrne was shot dead.

It inflamed the Hutch-Kinahan feud which has resulted in up to 18 killings, including the murders of at least three innocent people.

In his statement, Kinahan expresses no remorse for the feud or the deaths and instead presents himself as the victim of an “orchestrated” campaign of lies.

“The opinion of gardaí, expressed during court proceedings unconnected to Daniel, is routinely presented as fact, absent of scrutiny or context,” the statement issued with Kinahan’s consent said.

It adds that he is a “proud Irishman”, has no convictions and should be considered “innocent until proven guilty”.

In the statement Kinahan says: “My wish, as is my God-given right, is to continue my professional and family life in peace and without continued harassment, and I will vigorously defend my right to do so.”

It comes ahead of a BBC Panorama documentary to be screened on Monday night which is part of a lengthy investigation into the Dublin native and his role in boxing promotion.

Kinahan was previously described in a CAB affidavit to the High Court as managing and controlling the day-to-day drug trafficking operations of the Kinahan gang.

According to evidence put forward by CAB before the High Court, Daniel Kinahan is one of two leaders of the Kinahan cartel and is based in Dubai.

“It would appear that (Christopher Kinahan Snr) is now resident in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and that the day-to-day operations of his drug trafficking are managed and controlled by his sons, Christopher Jnr and Daniel Kinahan,” the court was told.

Ultimately the CAB action against the cartel resulted in them losing €1.4m in criminal assets.

The statement does not directly address the fact that Daniel Kinahan and his father and brother were all main targets and were among 23 people arrested in Spain, Ireland and the UK as part of the massive 2010 international police operation into international drug smuggling codenamed Operation Shovel.