Daniel Kinahan offered violent criminal €1m bounty to murder Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

  • Cartel boss gave €100k down payment to northern enforcer Mackin to assassinate Hutch
  • Mackin is in Portlaoise Prison awaiting sentence for money laundering offences
Nicola Tallant

Daniel Kinahan made a down payment of €100,000 to violent enforcer Gerard Mackin for the life of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, promising him ten times that when he carries out the hit.

The west Belfast criminal was flown out to Dubai and given the advance payment as an incentive to kill the veteran criminal and the patriarch of the Hutch Organised Crime Group.

