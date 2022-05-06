Daniel Kinahan listed in Dubai exposé alongside Mafia ex-girlfriend, Czech gangster and oligarchs

Daniel Kinahan has been named in a leaked list of 'dubious' property owners in Dubai - alongside ex-pat criminals, tax evaders, Russian oligarchs and other shadowy figures involved in organised crime.

The leaked data was made available by the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies (C4ADS), a US-based non-profit organisation that researches transnational crime.

Their special investigation, called Dubai Uncovered, has exposed a number of suspected criminals who have made the glamorous emirate a preferred hub for money laundering, often through real estate.

They have listed a number of people linked to criminality who have bought property in Dubai.

The list includes Daniel Kinahan, who C4ADS focused on after he was sanctioned last month by the US government alongside this father Christy Snr and his brother Christopher.

Leaked documents have revealed how Kinahan was the registered owner of a “beautiful 115-square-foot office in the exclusive Jumeirah Bay Tower 3”.

Among those also listed is Cosmin Codrin, a Romanian businessman, who was convicted of soliciting sex from underage sex trafficking victims.

In 2018, according to Dubai Uncovered, Codrin received an eight-month suspended sentence and 70 days of community service for soliciting sex from high-school-aged victims of sex trafficking.

“The court found that the girls had been forced into the work by a criminal group including a judge, a policeman, a doctor, a lawyer and several businessmen," Dubai Uncovered reports.

“In Dubai, Codrin is listed as owning four apartments worth nearly $760,000.

“Contacted by reporters, he said that he purchased the apartments using income from his companies. He also denied his guilt in the sex trafficking case.

“’I was included because I didn’t want to testify against people I didn’t know’,” he has been quoted as saying.

Another property owner is Edit Eva Mikula, the Romanian ex-girlfriend of Italian mobster Fabio Savi.

Together with his brothers, Savi founded the White Uno gang, a criminal organisation that carried out a series of robberies and killings in central Italy in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Arrested in 1994, his girlfriend Mikula collaborated with prosecutors and agreed to denounce the gang. Savi is currently serving a life sentence.

In Dubai, Mikula is listed as owning two apartments worth over $880,000.

"Mikula declined to answer questions about her Dubai real estate but described herself as a ‘successful woman’ and said her life no longer has ‘anything to do with White Uno’," Dubai Uncovered reports.

Another figure with a dark past is Jan Kocka, a Czech businessman and politician who has been accused of tax evasion and violent crime.

In May 2017, Kocka was charged with participating in a criminal group that evaded paying over $620,000 in taxes. The case is ongoing.

In July 2021, he was detained on charges of extortion and violent crime.

In Dubai Kocka and his wife Kateryina Faberova are listed as owning three apartments worth over $660,000.

Among the other noteworthy figures who own Dubai real estate are Ruslan Baisarov, a Russian businessman close to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, and Alexander Borodai, a sanctioned member of the Russian Duma known for becoming “prime minister” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic during Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

Other Russians with Dubai properties include Roman Lyabikhov, a US-sanctioned lawmaker from the Communist Party, and Dmitry Rybolovlev, a controversial oligarch.

In the data leak, Kinahan is listed as the owner of a sizable 115-square-metre office in the exclusive Jumeirah Bay Tower 3, located just 15 minutes’ drive from the beach.

According to their website, Jumeirah Bay Tower 3 provides "serenity" and "connectivity" for people working in the complex.

They write: "With a 55 storey central hotel tower forming a striking centerpiece, the tower emotes a community atmosphere with manicured gardens, gold and diamond centre, a sparkling lake with a feature island, and special events.

"It is surrounded by lakes, waterways and landscaped gardens.

"Its amenities and facilities include 24 hr security, coffee shop, internet access, restaurants, satellite connection, central a/c, light fittings, and security."

Investigators for C4ADS claim the Irish crime boss acquired this property between the spring of 2017 and January 2018 and registered it in his own name.

At the time Daniel Kinahan bought the property, the Hutch-Kinahan feud was raging on the streets of Dublin leading to 16 murders.

Two companies Kinahan co-founded over the years have listed the same unit, number 3005, as their office, according to business records.