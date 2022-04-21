CARTEL boss Daniel Kinahan has been dealt another massive blow with the freezing of his assets by the United Arab Emirates.

Kinahan has been hiding out in the Gulf state in recent years, safe in the knowledge that they do no have an extradition agreement in place with Ireland.

However the UAE has now landed its own blow in the aftermath of the United States putting up a $5m reward for anyone who helps to disrupt his drugs business.

According to the Financial Times, authorities in UAE now say they are investigating the Kinahan crime gang along with officials in Ireland, the US, UK and Spain.

“The relevant authorities co-operate closely on cases involving foreign elements, in line with the UAE’s international commitments and national legal framework for combating illicit activity,” the government said.

The asset freeze is reported to include all personal and corporate bank accounts, one person briefed on the matter in the UAE said.

Gardaí estimate the criminal enterprise is worth more than €1bn.

Daniel Kinahan has repeatedly denied involvement in organised crime and in recent years has attempted to built a reputation as a major player in the boxing world.

Many big names in boxing, including world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, boosted of their work with Kinahan.

However, Fury has this week said sanctions announced by US authorities are “nowt to do with me” and said he has “absolutely zero” business with the alleged crime boss.

Yesterday MTK Global, the boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan, has announced it is ceasing operations a week after US authorities confirmed sanctions against the crime boss.

A statement from MTK Global read: “As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan.”

Last week, the US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said the Kinahan gang has committed “heinous” crimes around the world, including murder and the trafficking of firearms.

“Today, the United States department of state is please to announce a reward of up to five million dollars for information that will lead to the financial destruction or the arrest and conviction of the leaders,” Ms Cronin said.

“We want to send a clear message to trans-national organised crime groups that the United States will continue to work with its partners and make every effort to disrupt their operations and bring their leaders to justice, no matter where they are.”

The US is offering $5m for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the Kinahan gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders, Christy Kinahan Snr and/or his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr.

Also named and sanctioned by the US department of the treasury’s office of foreign assets control (OFAC) were Kinahan associates Sean McGovern, Ian Dixon, Bernard Clancy and John Morrissey.

A number of businesses were also identified as being associated with the Kinahan operation.