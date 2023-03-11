| 5.7°C Dublin

‘Daddy, rest in peace’ – heartbroken son pays tribute to father killed in Kildare attack

My daddy, rest in peace. Thank you for everything you have done for me’

Marcel Kusenda died following the assault Expand
Marcel Jnr posted this picture on his Facebook page of his father Expand

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

The devastated son of a man who was killed in a sustained attack in Co Kildare earlier this week has thanked his dad “for everything you have done for me”.

It is suspected that Marcel Kusenda (47), who was originally from Slovakia, was targeted in a row which stemmed from an incident at a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge on Wednesday morning.

