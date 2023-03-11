‘Daddy, rest in peace’ – heartbroken son pays tribute to father killed in Kildare attack

The devastated son of a man who was killed in a sustained attack in Co Kildare earlier this week has thanked his dad “for everything you have done for me”.

It is suspected that Marcel Kusenda (47), who was originally from Slovakia, was targeted in a row which stemmed from an incident at a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge on Wednesday morning.

He had been in a critical condition in Naas General Hospital, due to the injuries he sustained in the serious assault. He was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

His grieving son, who is also named Marcel, paid tribute to his father on Facebook and thanked him for the role he played in his life.

“My daddy, rest in peace,” Marcel wrote. “Thank you for everything you have done for me. You gave me a lot of advice in life, you helped me a lot in everything you could.

“Every time I tried something, you tried it with me so we could overcome. I hope you find your peace. You are already in heaven together with your father, whom I loved very much as well as you. I love you so much.”

Speaking to the Mirror from his home in Slovakia, Marcel Jnr added: “It is very difficult and I don’t know what to do now.

“This hurts so much and my dad just didn’t deserve to die like this. Not in this terrible way.”

He said his dad had lived in Ireland for more than 20 years “and he loved it there”.

He added: “I don’t know anything else. I just feel pain and I hope for justice.”

Gardaí believe Mr Kusenda was the victim of a “sustained and savage” assault over the course of a number of hours.

Shortly after the attack, a man in his 30s, who had been arrested in relation to the “savage” fatal attack, was released without charge.

It is understood that two men were known to each other.

One line in the investigation is that the brutal assault happened over unproven allegations that the victim had assaulted another person.

However, a garda spokesman has now confirmed the arrested man has now been released without charge

The spokesman said: “A man (30s) arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”