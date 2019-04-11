A FATHER was stabbed in broad daylight as he made his way to a garda station to visit his son.

Dad knifed in neck outside garda station as he visits son

The victim was knifed in the neck outside Finglas Garda Station as he dropped clothes off to the youngster, who was being quizzed by officers.

The attack took place at around 5pm yesterday.

Independent.ie has learned the victim’s 19-year-old son was arrested in a series of raids early yesterday morning as part of an investigation into a violent disorder incident.

Probe: A garda on duty outside Finglas garda station after the incident. Photo: Tony Gavin

As the teenager’s father stood near a bus stop outside the station, a man attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the neck.

Officers believe the brutal stabbing is linked to the feud that has been rumbling on in the Corduff area of the city.

The victim ran into the station’s public office, where he was treated by gardai, before being rushed to James Connolly memorial hospital.

He was being treated for injuries described as non-life threatening last night.

The father has no involvement in the ongoing Corduff feud. Last week, Riversdale Community College in west Dublin went into lockdown following a shooting outside the front gate in another incident linked to the dispute.

It’s believed the individual targeted in that attack was picked out because he is related to a younger man linked to the ongoing violence.

There were no injuries reported, despite the gunman firing a number of shots.

Detectives have already identified a chief suspect in yesterday’s stab attack.

He is also believed to have carried out the botched gun attack outside the school last Tuesday.

This 24-year-old man is connected to a 37-year-old gang leader and former member of the infamous Westies crime gang.

The younger criminal was arrested over the shooting but has not yet been charged.

Last night, gardai were searching for the thug responsible for the stabbing which happened just metres from the garda station.

The vicious assault follows a series of raids yesterday morning as part of a garda crackdown on the feuding mobs.

A number of houses were searched, including that of the 23-year-old leading the criminal gang feuding with the mob led by the former Westies member.

A Government TD has described the latest feud-linked incident as “disgusting” and raised concerns that it occurred outside Garda barracks.

“This is a disgusting incident, and awful that this can happen in a garda station.

“If you’re not safe there, where are you safe?,” Fine Gael deputy Noel Rock, who also represents the Finglas area, said.

