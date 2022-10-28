Dad ‘flipped’ and smashed up stolen car parked in driveway

A dad of four “flipped”, picked up an axe and smashed the headlights of a stolen car which had been parked in his driveway, a court heard.

Francis Maughan (41) went “absolutely mad” when he received a call from his daughter about the stolen car, which had been parked in his driveway by individuals known to his son.

Judge John Brennan applied the probation act.

The defendant, with an address at St Killian’s Park in Clondalkin, admitted producing an axe and damaging two headlights on a Peugeot 206, causing €400 worth of damage.

A garda witness told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí went to the scene following reports of an incident.

Maughan had produced an axe and smashed the two front lights on a car. He was also screaming and shouting.

He was arrested and taken to Ronanstown garda station.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said this incident was a domestic dispute that got out of hand.

Mr O’Doherty said Maughan and his wife had been out for the evening when they received a call from their daughter telling them there was a stolen car in the driveway.

Their son had been a passenger in the car, the court heard, and Maughan was worried about his behaviour.

Maughan was annoyed that a stolen vehicle was parked in his driveway, he ‘flipped” and in a “moment of madness” he picked up the axe and caused the damage, said Mr O’Doherty.

The court heard Maughan was one of nine siblings, two who had died. He had struggled with mental health problems, and he had attended counselling and anger management classes following this incident, the solicitor said.

Mr O’Doherty said Maughan was a married man with four children, and his wife was in court to support him.

The solicitor asked Judge Brennan to be as lenient as possible, saying the matter was not as serious as the charges suggested.

Applying the probation act, Judge Brennan said he accepted this was a one-off situation. The judge said Maughan had shown a high level of anger but he accepted this was because he was a concerned father.

The judge ordered the axe be destroyed.