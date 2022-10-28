| 13.5°C Dublin

Dad ‘flipped’ and smashed up stolen car parked in driveway

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Eimear Cotter

A dad of four “flipped”, picked up an axe and smashed the headlights of a stolen car which had been parked in his driveway, a court heard.

Francis Maughan (41) went “absolutely mad” when he received a call from his daughter about the stolen car, which had been parked in his driveway by individuals known to his son.

