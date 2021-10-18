Cyberattack forces NUI Galway to defer winter graduation ceremonies

NUI Galway is deferring its winter graduation ceremonies as the university continues to recover from a cyberattack which took place at the end of September.

The news was confirmed to recent graduates in an email circulated by the university’s vice president and registrar Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh this week.

Prof Ó Dochartaigh said the cyberattack has seriously impacted teaching, administrative and professional services and NUIG.

“Because of the significant disruption to all of our internal operations and particularly those academic services related to the processing of examination results and the running of graduation ceremonies, we have had no option but to postpone the Winter Conferring which as you know, was scheduled to take place in November,” he said.

Read More

“We very much regret the impact that this cyberattack has had on this important occasion in your life journey and are mindful of our responsibility in helping you celebrate your achievement at NUI Galway. We are planning to reschedule the ceremony at the next possible opportunity which will be in the first two weeks of April 2022,” he added.

Prof Ó Dochartaigh said students who have not yet received their exam transcripts can request them through an online form, and they will be released “as soon as possible once our systems have been recovered”.

It comes as NUIG’s IT, cyber security and data protection specialists have carried out forensic analysis of all its systems following the cyberattack.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for the university said: "At this stage, after more than a fortnight of monitoring and recovery planning, there is no evidence of any data having been stolen or encrypted.

"We are extremely conscious of the impact that the cyberattack has had on our students and staff and we are grateful for their continued patience and understanding as we respond.

"As a precautionary measure, the University disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet on Thursday September 30th.

"We are continuing to take precautionary action as we move towards a full reactivation of our systems, part of which involved the opening of campus-wide WiFi on Friday October 15th, and full function and safety testing of services.”

The spokesperson said that due to the disruption to our normal operations, the university had been forced to take the unavoidable decision to postpone Winter Conferring 2021.

"We know this will be a huge disappointment to many students and we are planning to reschedule the ceremony as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience that the cyberattack has caused to all of our students and our staff. The recovery to full operations is a complex and painstaking process and we are determined to complete it as quickly as possible, with the minimum of disruption and with safety first," the statement continued.



