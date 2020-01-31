Culprits of acid attack on Waterford teens will only get juvenile cautions, DPP informs victims

THE FAMILIES of three teenagers badly injured in an acid attack in Waterford last year have been informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that two of the culprits will only be dealt with by way of juvenile caution.

Relatives of those targeted in the vicious attack had hoped the DPP would consider reviewing a decision not to take criminal prosecutions against those involved in an attack slated at the time by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for its barbarity.

The three teens were attacked by a large group of other teens with drain cleaning fluid on April 28 at the Earlscourt Housing Estate in Waterford.

One of the injured teens, talented sportsman Tega Agberhiere (17), suffered horrific burns to his face and back.

There were initial fears that Tega, who plays football at youth level with Waterford FC, might be left partially blinded after some of the corrosive substance splashed into his eyes.

Tega is such a talented footballer he has also represented Ireland at juvenile level.

The fact he was wearing contact lens is believed to have protected his eyes and saved his sight.

His family admitted they were appalled that there will be no criminal prosecutions resulting from the acid attack.

A total of four teenagers were subsequently arrested by Waterford Gardaí over the incident – one was aged 19, two were aged 18 and one was a juvenile.

The families were shocked when it was confirmed last December no criminal prosecutions would be taken.

However, two of the teen attackers would receive a formal juvenile caution from gardaí over the incident.

One has already been cautioned and gardaí have reserved a decision on whether to formally caution the second teen.

The families of the victims were horrified and sought an immediate meeting with the DPP.

That meeting has now taken place but the DPP did not concede a review.

It was confirmed that the chosen option of juvenile caution would remain in place.

Families of two of the injured teens, Tega Agberhiere and Padraig O'Sullivan (19), said all they want is justice for what happened.

They maintain the incident was a deliberate, planned attack on their sons.

Shirley O'Sullivan told WLRFM's Deise Today that they remain shocked by the DPP decision.

"All we want is justice for what happened," she said.

She said her son had to try to cope with his Leaving Cert while undergoing painful medical treatment for his burn injuries including

skin grafts.

Tega's mother, Christie Agberhiere, said he was doing the best he could to recover from the physical and mental scars inflicted that

day.

But she said the approach of prosecutors to the incident has been very upsetting.

"Tega's life has been destroyed. No-one has been held accountable. We just cannot understand it," she said.

"My heart is broken from this."

"(The attack left him) in so much pain, so much pain. It was absolutely terrible. He was crying, the doctors had to give him painkillers. He was in real pain because it was hurting all over his face."

Two of the teens who attacked the three friends were wearing Scream-type masks and one was also armed with a golf club.

