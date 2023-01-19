A VIOLENT criminal who was only recently released from prison after trying to “butcher” a garda has been arrested over a serious knife attack.

One man is in hospital with a several stab wounds following the vicious assault in south Dublin at around 10.30pm last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at a house in the Drimnagh area where two unarmed members arrested a man holding a large knife following a physical struggle.

Independent.ie has learned that the suspect in custody is Gavin Quinn (28) who was only released from prison in August.

There was widespread anger when he walked free a month after being sentenced to two-and-a-half years for his role in an attack on a garda in 2020.

He was released after his time served was taken into account while awaiting trial over the assault in the south-inner city during which the officer feared he would be killed.

Last night emergency services were called to an alleged assault on Keeper Road during which a man in his 20s received a number of stab wounds.

Sources described the victim as an “innocent party” who suffered serious injuries after attempting to intervene in an incident.

Gardaí confirmed that the injured man was later taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment with his injuries thought to be non-life threatening.

“A man (20s) was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and is currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station. Investigations ongoing,” the garda spokesman added.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

During the attack in 2020 Gavin Quinn assaulted the garda and held him down while his younger brother Lee (27) tried to stab the officer in the eye and slashed his head with a kitchen knife.

They were originally charged and due to stand trial for attempted murder but later pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Gavin Quinn was released from Mountjoy Prison last August, just one month after being sentenced, having been given credit for the time he spent in custody awaiting trial.

Gardaí issued an alert following his release because of his violent past and links to criminality.

In a victim impact statement to the court Garda Alan Murphy said there was “no doubt" in his mind that he’d be dead if it weren’t for the assistance of emergency service colleagues from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB), who pulled Lee Quinn away from him moments after the knife-wielding attacker had slashed the officer’s head.

He told the court he wanted to thank the DFB members for "saving my life and putting their own bodies between myself and two individuals who were trying to butcher me like an animal".

Gavin Quinn later pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in the execution of his duty, contrary to Section 19(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994, at St Vincent’s Street West, Inchicore, Dublin 8, on March 30, 2020.

Lee Quinn, of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm on the same date at the same location and was jailed for six years.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said at the time it was "disappointed and dismayed” at the sentences handed down over the "life-threatening" assault.