Criminal hospitalised with serious head injuries may have suffered ‘self-inflicted accidental gunshot injury’

Gardaí’s main theory in the investigation into a 26-year-old criminal who was discovered with severe head injuries in Finglas on Thursday night is that he suffered “a self-inflicted accidental gunshot injury” according to senior sources.

The unfortunate victim continues to cling to life tonight at James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

“It is not definite but the most likely theory at this stage is that this man shot himself most likely by accident. The weapon which is suspected of being a shotgun has not been recovered,” a source said.

“No other suspects for the shooting have been identified,” the source added.

The man is a close associate of notorious drug dealer ‘Mr Flashy’ and is well known to gardai for involvement in organised crime but has no major criminal convictions.

Officers have investigated him for debt collection activities linked to the Finglas based organised crime gang and he is due to go on trial next July at Dublin Circuit Court on six charges of money laundering related offences.

A date has not been fixed for his trial on a criminal damage charge and he was previously cleared in an endangerment case.

Most of his convictions are for road traffic offences. It is understood that he has been previously warned by gardai about an active threat against his life.

Sources say that the gun victim comes from a “highly decent family” who do not have any involvement in organised crime.

“They are absolutely devastated by this – that fella just ended up going with the wrong crowd and now he is on a life support machine,” a source revealed.

The development comes as his close pal ‘Mr Flashy’ is becoming under increasing pressure with sources saying that many of his old comrades have “turned against him” including a number of major Finglas criminals who are currently serving lengthy jail terms for a Kinahan cartel feud murder plot.

The crime group have also been involved in a number of disputes including a feud with a Blanchardstown based gang while ‘Mr Flashy’ also has close links to the Kinahan cartel.

This afternoon gardai made an appeal for information in the case.

“Gardaí in Finglas are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a male with serious head injuries on the evening of Thursday 11th November 2021,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly before 8pm, 11th November 2021, Gardaí were called to a green area beside Mellowes Avenue, Dublin 11 where a member of the public reported having discovered a male with serious injuries.

“The male had suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildondan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on the 11th November 2021, particular any person or driver with dashcam or other video footage to contact investigating Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01 – 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” he explained.

Gardai said on Thursday night that no firearm was recovered at the scene despite initial reports that a shotgun was found beside the severely injured man.

However it is understood that it is “very possible” that associates of the injured man may have grabbed the gun and fled from the scene before gardai arrived according to sources.

There were a number of searches carried out in the Finglas area this morning but the weapon has not been located and there has been no arrests in the case.

The criminal in hospital was previously the target of a botched assassination plot in early July when two criminals were involved in a horrific motorbike accident when they were on their way to carry out a gangland hit on him. A gun was found beside them after the collision.

The motorbike that the men aged in their late teens and early 20s were travelling on lost control in the Mellowes Park area of Finglas shortly at 11.20pm on Saturday, July 3.

Gardaí who rushed to the scene found the handgun near the motorbike while a car that was set on fire near the location of the accident is also being investigated as being linked to the same incident.

Meanwhile, “under pressure” ‘Mr Flashy’ has rarely been seen around the Finglas area recently but last month it emerged that a gang of women stormed the home of his former partner and beat the woman with hammers, golf clubs and socks filled with snooker balls.

In July, tensions were high in the locality when a rival criminal mob stole a French Bulldog that gangster ‘Mr Flashy’ had just imported from the UK for a five-figure sum.