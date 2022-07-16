The main organised burglary gang currently targeting homes across Ireland is headed up by two brothers from south Dublin.

The siblings, aged in their early 20s, are key members of the crime group which has been linked to hundreds of burglaries in recent months.

This includes ransacking luxury homes in south Dublin, targeting rural communities using the motorway network, and breaking into properties along the border.

The long list of crimes the gang’s associates have been suspected of carrying out include destroying a garda’s home in May, shooting at gardaí during a previous chase in the midlands, and a Northern Ireland break-in which left a pensioner fighting for her life.

Gardaí have also enjoyed significant success against the crime group in recent months, leading to several high-profile arrest operations.

Read More

However, many suspects have since been remanded on bail by the courts and are free to carry on their criminal enterprise.

Due to the nature of their recurrent offending, most of the gang members can’t be identified for legal reasons as they are facing charges.

A close associate of the brothers is Larry Connors (31), from Cherryfield Way in Dublin, who was previously sentenced to eight years imprisonment over a Cork crime spree.

Two brothers are alleged to be leading members of the gang who have links to a criminal network of over 30 associates spanning across the country.

One of the brothers was previously jailed after thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash were stolen in burglaries in the UK.

A source told the Irish Independent: “They are leading members of this burglary group, along with their brother-in-law.

“There are well over 30 known criminals linked to this gang and they are the main burglary team operating at the moment.”

A close associate of the brothers is Larry Connors (31), from Cherryfield Way in Dublin, who was previously sentenced to eight years imprisonment over a Cork crime spree.

He was one of three men who travelled from the capital to Cork to raid a home and rob a safe containing cash and jewellery valued at €30,000 in September 2019.

Another prolific member of the burglary gang is a 25-year-old man from Tallaght in Dublin who has been linked to several high-profile crimes in recent months and years.

Expand Close One key member of the crime group was Jake ‘the Snake’ Casey (pictured) who passed away in Limerick over Christmas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One key member of the crime group was Jake ‘the Snake’ Casey (pictured) who passed away in Limerick over Christmas

These include a burglary at a garda’s Carlow home in May, during which hammers were used to smash up furniture, TVs, tiles and a toilet.

Gardaí are hopeful of bringing charges against the burglar after he was captured on CCTV at the property.

Intelligence has also linked the career criminal to a series of break-ins in Tyrone in January 2018.

In one of these incidents, an elderly woman was forced to jump from a window to escape the gang and suffered critical injuries.

The burglary, in Aughnacloy, was investigated as an attempted murder by the PSNI but no charges have ever been brought in the case.

The suspect’s 21-year-old brother is also believed to have been involved in this horrific crime. He is currently facing charges after being arrested in a major garda operation recently.

A 28-year-old Laois criminal is another of the gang’s most senior members who has been a prime target for gardaí in the midlands.

He is considered a prolific burglar and was arrested a number of years ago for shooting at a garda vehicle while fleeing from a crime.

While their associates are predominately based in Dublin and Kildare, they have also forged criminal connections further afield, which includes a Munster-based burglary gang.

Another key associate of the gang is his brother Andrew Wall (46), who has previous convictions for manslaughter after fatally shooting a man, and possession of stolen jewellery taken during a burglary.

One key member of this group was Jake ‘the Snake’ Casey (29) who passed away in Limerick over Christmas.

Just weeks before his death, he was suspected of involvement in an aggravated burglary in the midlands but managed to flee from gardaí by jumping into a river.

Following his sudden passing, his friends and family posted a series of tributes praising him as the “king of the road” and “king of Munster gang”.

The tributes were accompanied by several news articles of burglary incidents across the southern region which were attributed to him.

“They take pride in their work and don’t have any shame in it whatsoever,” a source said.

“To these lads, it is their job. They are professional burglars. They aren’t usually opportunistic; they know exactly what they are hitting after carrying out surveillance, with cash

and jewellery the main objectives.

“They will fill up the car in the morning, get their rolls and bottles of Coke in the garage, and off they go as if they’re going to a 9-5 job.”

While they are the predominant burglary gang operating at the moment, they aren’t the only ones.

Gardaí are also carrying out investigations into members of the ‘Cock Wall’ gang who have been active in recent times.

In particular, they are focusing on a five-man cell led by a 50-year-old career criminal. This gang has raided homes mainly on the east of the country.

Like most of those involved in organised burglary, the gang’s leader is currently facing charges before the courts.

He was granted bail after being arrested and charged with a burglary in Dublin last year during which a significant amount of jewellery was taken from a home.

The Cock Wall gang have more than 70 criminal associates, based mainly between Dublin and Kildare, and are suspected of using children as young as six to gain access to homes to carry out burglaries.

A senior figure within the organised crime group is ‘Red’ John Wall (55) who has previous convictions for burglaries, while the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) sought a judgment of €2 million from him in 2017.

The Tallaght man previously received a three-year sentence over an incident in 2006 when a group of burglars broke into four homes in Killarney, Co Kerry, in just 40 minutes.

Another key associate of the gang is his brother Andrew Wall (46), who has previous convictions for manslaughter after fatally shooting a man, and possession of stolen jewellery taken during a burglary.

The CAB previously seized more than €275,000 from Wall over his burglary gang links while he was also deported from the United States in 2018.

He had been arrested for shoplifting and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime in New Jersey and was living in the country illegally.

The prolific mob have also been targeted in several garda operations in the past two years but, despite the setbacks, they are still highly active.

The modus operandi of the Cock Wall gang is to carry out detailed surveillance in groups of four or five before blitzing a rural town and then using the country’s motorway networks to flee.

There have also been concerns about them when intercepted by gardaí as they escape, often ramming patrol vehicles and using any means necessary to flee.

Read More







