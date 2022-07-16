| 12.4°C Dublin

Criminal enterprise: ‘They fill their cars in the garage, get their rolls and bottles of Coke and off they go to burgle as if it’s a job’

Two brothers with a 30-strong team of associates are linked to hundreds of recent break-ins

One key member of the crime group was Jake 'the Snake' Casey (pictured) who passed away in Limerick over Christmas





Robin Schiller

The main organised burglary gang currently targeting homes across Ireland is headed up by two brothers from south Dublin.

The siblings, aged in their early 20s, are key members of the crime group which has been linked to hundreds of burglaries in recent months.

